CMF Phone 2 Pro to Feature Dimensity 7300 Pro; Standard CMF Phone 2 Also Tipped to Launch

Nothing has officially confirmed that the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. The device is scheduled to launch on April 28 at 6:30 PM IST, and new leaks suggest it won’t be arriving alone—Nothing is also expected to unveil a standard CMF Phone 2 alongside the Pro model.

Until now, most of the attention has been focused on the CMF Phone 2 Pro, with teasers and leaks gradually revealing its features. However, the absence of confirmation about a non-Pro model left some uncertainty. Given that last year’s release only included a single CMF Phone 1 without a Pro variant, many speculated a similar path this year. But the introduction of a “Pro” model strongly implied a regular version was also in the works, and recent leaks appear to confirm that both versions will debut together.

The key highlight of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is its chipset. Nothing has revealed that the Dimensity 7300 Pro will provide a 10% boost in CPU performance and a 5% increase in graphics output over its predecessor. The company further claims that users will enjoy an enhanced gaming experience, with the phone supporting 120fps in BGMI, over 53% network boost, and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, which should appeal to mobile gamers.

In an interesting move, Akis Evangelidis, President of Nothing India, recently confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will come with a charger included in the box—a welcome deviation from recent trends set by major players like Apple and Samsung, who stopped bundling chargers. This policy had been adopted by Nothing as well in the past, but with this launch, they seem keen to reverse that and provide a more user-friendly package.

Beyond these highlights, official specifications for the CMF Phone 2 Pro remain limited. That said, a teaser recently hinted at a possible triple-camera setup, marking an upgrade from the dual-camera system found on the CMF Phone 1. While Nothing hasn’t officially shared camera details, the CMF Phone 1 featured a 50 mp primary lens and a depth sensor for portrait photography. If the third camera is indeed added, an ultra-wide lens seems like the most plausible addition.

As for pricing, Nothing has not yet disclosed the official price for the CMF Phone 2 Pro. However, considering the CMF Phone 1 launched at Rs 15,999 for the base model (6GB RAM + 128GB storage), it’s likely that the standard CMF Phone 2 will be priced similarly. The Pro variant, with its expected upgrades, could be priced slightly higher but is still expected to remain under Rs 20,000, keeping it distinctly below the Nothing Phone 3a tier.

Overall, with two new models potentially arriving and upgraded hardware features, Nothing’s CMF lineup looks to be stepping up significantly in 2024.



