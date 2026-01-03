Volunteers trained on road safety

Ongole: TheTransport Department officials of Prakasam district organised a special training programme for the volunteers, who came forward to create awareness on road safety to the public as part of 37th National Road Safety Month, here on Friday.

Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela inaugurated the programme, in which volunteers from QIS Educational Institutions and Nehru Yuvakendra participated. MVIs K Ramachandra Rao and Surendra Prasad and AMVI G Jayaprakash educated them on key safety aspects, including reducing road accidents, implementing traffic rules, organising first aid and rescue operations, and ensuring road safety discipline. The officers emphasised avoiding drunk driving, maintaining safe speeds, not using mobile phones while driving, wearing seat belts properly, and maintaining safe distances.

The officers highlighted that 36th National Road Safety Festivals have been completed successfully and stressed the importance of protective gear and obeying traffic signals. The programme also covered passenger safety measures and emergency evacuation procedures in buses. RTC DM D Srinivasa Rao, OM Ravikanth, Ongole Taluk CI Nagaraju also participated in the programme.