Common Sense Media and OpenAI Forge Alliance to Promote Safe AI Usage for Teens

In a strategic collaboration to promote responsible artificial intelligence (AI) use among teenagers and families, Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization, has joined forces with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. As AI technologies become increasingly prevalent, ensuring safe and constructive usage is imperative, especially given the anticipated growth of AI's influence, which is expected to surpass that of the internet on various fronts.

The joint effort seeks to unlock the full potential of AI for teens, parents, and educators while also addressing potential risks associated with technology use. By fostering responsible AI practices, the partnership aims to reduce the inherent risks of AI and cultivate a healthy approach to its utilization within families and educational settings.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, emphasized the positive impact AI can have on families and teens. He stated, "AI offers incredible benefits for families and teens, and our partnership with Common Sense will further strengthen our safety work, ensuring that families and teens can use our tools with confidence."

The two organizations plan to develop safe AI guidelines, educational materials, and family-friendly Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) as part of the collaboration. This initiative aligns with the recognition that AI tools will continue to expand, making responsible usage and practice crucial to mitigating potential risks.

Common Sense Media will extend its efforts by creating AI ratings and review systems tailored for parents, children, and educators. These systems will empower users to evaluate the appropriateness of AI content for their children, reinforcing the commitment to providing a secure and beneficial AI experience for all age groups.

James Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media, said, "Our guides and curation will be designed to educate families and educators about safe, responsible use of ChatGPT so that we can collectively avoid any unintended consequences of this emerging technology."

In summary, the Common Sense Media and OpenAI collaboration signifies a proactive step toward ensuring AI's responsible and safe utilization among teenagers and families. By developing guidelines, educational materials, and evaluation systems, the partnership aims to navigate potential risks and facilitate AI's positive impact on users' lives.