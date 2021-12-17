December 17 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 17, 2021. Let's begin...

Vivo V23 Pro will change color in the sun! Wow!

The Vivo V23 Pro is expected to launch in India in early 2022 and there haven't been many revelations of the leaks so far. Vivo V23 Pro is rumored to feature a color-changing rear panel exclusive to the V23 series. Find all the details here.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Teases Spider-Man: No Way Home Partnership

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) announced an upcoming partnership with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But Krafton hasn't disclosed when the partnership will begin or what rewards players will receive as part of the collaboration.

Instagram Stories could be 60 seconds longer soon!

Instagram Stories is testing a new 60-second format to accommodate longer stories and posts. Meta-owned Instagram has yet to officially announce anything.

It was a typo! Jio 1 rupee data plan, validity changed just after a day

Jio 1 Rupee plan data allotment changed after just 1 day. Know how much free data you get with this plan now.

Elon Musk led Tesla defeated by EV suppliers like Pilbara Minerals, Ecopro

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, was overtaken by companies supplying battery metals and specialists materials.

PUBG: New State Gets 45 Million Downloads! Bring a new update

PUBG: New State, which even surpassed 1 million downloads in the 24 hours after its release on November 11, has exceeded 45 million downloads across the globe. With the good news, PUBG developer Krafton announced the first major update available to Android and iOS users.

As claimed, Nokia phones started getting Android 12 this week

HMD Global offered its first Android 12 update this week, starting with the mid-range Nokia X20. The company says that users of this first wave will receive the update before December 17. It's nice when companies comply.



