It was a typo! Jio 1 rupee data plan, validity changed just after a day

Jio 1 rupee's plan has been updated AGAIN! Reliance Jio made headlines with its cheapest plan priced at Re 1, which came as a surprise to many at a time when other telecom operators have raised prices. The plan attracted attention with its 100MB data allowance, which, when purchased 10 times, equates to almost 1GB of data, which was cheaper than Jio's 1GB data. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case now.

Jio has updated the data benefits of the 1 rupee plan, and it appears that the initial listing was a typo. Jio now lists the Rupee 1 plan to offer just 10MB of data allowance instead of the initial 100MB. Jio has also reduced the package's validity from 30 days to just 1 day.

Reduction of the benefits of the Jio 1 rupee plan

Reliance Jio has not mentioned the reason behind this quick correction. However, it seems that the initial listing might have been a typo and Jio probably didn't want to sell data packs for such a low price. Jio initially offered 30 days of validity and 100 MB of data.

With modern 4G phones and usage requirements, 10MB of data can now mean a lot to smartphone users. Therefore, it seems that this 1 rupee plan is best suited for JioPhone feature phone users who may only require limited data for some online activity.

Jio still sells a 1GB data pack that costs ₹ 15. For ₹ 155, you get a 2GB data pack valid for 28 days. For ₹ 395, you get a 6GB data pack that comes with a validity of 84 days. For ₹ 1559, you get a 24GB data package.