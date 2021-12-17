Vivo V23 Pro will change color in the sun! Wow!

The Vivo V23 Pro is expected to launch in India in early 2022 and there haven't been many revelations of the leaks so far, aside from the likely launch date, which is said to occur in the first week of January 2022. Although we are. However, to see the first versions of the device, a new report suggests that Vivo will make the V23 Pro change colors on its own in the sun.

According to a leaked 91Mobiles report, it appears that the Vivo V23 Pro will feature a color-changing rear cover. However, the color change will not occur electronically: there will be a highly reactive material that will change color depending on the ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Vivo will primarily call it the interchangeable flourite glassware.

Vivo V23 Pro to change color in the sunlight!

The V23 Pro will have a material on the back that changes color after exposure to UV light and sunlight. The leak says it will come with fuller glasses that "tend to offer better light reflection and gloss compared to matte AG glass."

While it sounds exciting to smartphone nerds, there is a high chance that it can make the Vivo V23 Pro more expensive than before. If you look at history, the last Pro variant of the V series was the Vivo V20 Pro which was launched at a price of ₹ 30,000 at the end of 2020. The next-generation Vivo V21 cost ₹ 30,000 and Vivo never introduced the Pro variant in India.

So the Vivo V23 Pro with its sleek back and improved features could cost about the same as Samsung's Galaxy A52s 5G, which is currently priced at ₹ 35,000.

It remains to be seen if the V23 Pro gets the dual selfie camera setup of its predecessor. Vivo's V-series phones have always been heavily focused on the camera experience over anything else, but in a market that prefers high-refresh-rate OLED displays and 5G connectivity, it remains to be seen what Vivo brings to the world table.