PUBG: New State Gets 45 Million Downloads! Bring a new update

PUBG: New State, which even surpassed 1 million downloads in the 24 hours after its release on November 11, has exceeded 45 million downloads across the globe. With the good news, PUBG developer Krafton announced the first major update available to Android and iOS users. The recent game update brings a new weapon, customization option for weapons, vehicles, Survivor Pass Vol. 2, and a new theme also to celebrate the upcoming winter Christmas season. In addition to the updates, there is a tide of improvements while fixing various bugs. Here is the list of your updated gaming experience.

PUBG: New State Latest Update: What's New?



New weapon: L85A3

With the update, players will now have access to the new L85A3 weapon, which is a low-recoil assault rifle. Despite having a slower rate of fire than other assault rifles in the game, the L85A3 has the highest damage output of all 5.56mm assault rifles.

Weapon customization

The M416, SLR and L85A3 weapons have new customization options. The M416 can now be upgraded with a long barrel to increase damage at the cost of more vertical recoil. The SLR will be able to use a 5.56mm cannon, improving fire accuracy at the cost of damage. However, it slightly reduces the speed of ADS.

New vehicles: Electron and Mesta

PUBG: New State players got two new vehicles. First up is Electron, a six-seater electric minibus with more durability than other vehicles in the game, and you can change seats while in the vehicle, even when travelling with an entire squad. The second choice is the Mesta, a two-seater vintage sports car with fast acceleration and top speeds. Troi and Training Ground provide the Electron, while Troi, Erangel, and Training Ground provide the Mesta.

Survivor Pass Vol. 2

The Survivor Pass is based on Bella, a member of the game's Dream Runners faction. To obtain all the Bella costumes, players must complete the given story missions. Players can also purchase a Premium Pass to unlock more vehicle skins and character outfits and earn 1,500 NCs when they reach level 48.