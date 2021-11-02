Dhanteras 2021: WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging service in India, and several users rely on the service to keep in touch with their family, friends, and even their colleagues. WhatsApp is also a useful tool for wishing your contacts at a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic is still keeping most of us indoors. Diwali is almost here, and the first day, Dhanteras is on November 2.



With Dhanteras just around the corner, during these festive times, features like WhatsApp stickers are used to safely send creative messages and wishes to friends, colleagues and family in the form of images, stickers, and GIFs. For those looking to celebrate Dhanteras in style and with some creativity, here is a complete guide to choose the right stickers and share happiness with your friends and family. Note that if you can't find the right sticker pack, you can still "import" your own or third-party stickers to WhatsApp.

Dhanteras 2021:How to Download WhatsApp Stickers on iOS and Android

1) Update your WhatsApp application on Android or iOS by checking the App Store for the latest version.

2) Open WhatsApp and go to any chat. Now tap on the sticky button at the bottom of the screen.

3) In the section where all currently installed stickers are displayed, click the "Add" button (+) on the right, which will load the built-in sticker store.

4) Find a relevant package by scrolling up and down the list. If you can't find one, please tap on the "Get more stickers" option on this page, which works for Android users only.

5) In the Google Play Store, you will now be able to scroll and search for a relevant sticker pack. If you own an iPhone, you will need to manually open the App Store and search for the relevant sticker packs.

6) If you have found sticker packs that match your search for "Dhanteras Stickers for WhatsApp", you can download it, but check the permissions first.

7) Now that the package is downloaded, you can open it to see the option to import the stickers to WhatsApp. They will now appear like any other sticker pack, which can be used to wish your friends, family and co-workers on the occasion of Dhanteras 2021.





