Discover GST Savings with Amazon.in’s ‘Great Savings Celebration’ storefront

As India implements the landmark GST reforms effective September 22, Amazon.in today announced the launch of a dedicated storefront – The Great Savings Celebration, #GSTBachatUtsav. The storefront will feature products with GST savings across categories such as home appliances, electronics, daily essentials, healthcare, fashion, and more - just in time for the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025, which begins on September 23, with Prime members enjoying 24 hours of early access starting midnight on September 22.

As part of the #GSTBachatUtsav, the storefront will feature badges on products that reflect applicable GST savings, making it easier for customers to identify and shop for these offers. During Prime Early Access, these badges will read “Prime Deal + GST Savings” and during the main event “Deal with GST Savings”. In addition to GST savings and Prime deals, customers will also find a wide selection of festive deals from sellers, affordability options such as No-Cost EMI via Amazon Pay Later, and benefits like up to 5% assured cashback* for Prime members through Amazon Pay Rewards Gold (applicable T&Cs can be accessed on www.amazon.in).

As part of its commitment to supporting sellers and facilitating compliance with government reforms, Amazon has implemented mechanisms to help sellers transition smoothly to the new GST rates effective September 22, 2025. Sellers remain responsible for ensuring the correct GST rates and Product Tax Codes (PTCs) are applied to their products, and Amazon is proactively supporting them with tools and guidance to review and maintain accuracy across their listings. Wherever possible, Amazon is automatically updating GST rates and PTCs on sellers’ listings for select product categories. We have also equipped sellers with comprehensive resources, including masterclasses on understanding nuances of GST tax codes. While sellers on Amazon.in continue to have complete control on pricing of products, we are enabling them to conveniently pass on benefits of GST reductions to customers in applicable product categories.

This festive season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time for customers to maximize their savings with GST benefits, exciting offers, and an unmatched selection. Shoppers can explore over 1 lakh products and 30,000+ new launches from leading brands such as Samsung, Apple, Intel, Titan, Libas, and L’Oréal. Unmissable deals include the iPhone 15 at INR 43,749*, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G at INR 71,999*, and up to 80% off across electronics, fashion, beauty, home, and everyday essentials. Customers can also enjoy a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards and EMI transactions, exclusive offers from other leading banks, and unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Apart from this, the Navratri and Dussehra Store has everything you need to celebrate with style - from traditional décor to trendy electronics – featuring a minimum of 50% off on all festival essentials.

Here are some top deals & offers* with GST Savings by participating sellers this ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’:

*T&C apply

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/or brands to the total exclusion of Amazon. Product descriptions, features and deals are provided by sellers and reproduced as-is.