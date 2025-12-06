Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Reveals Fold-Inspired Design and One UI 8.5 Upgrades

A major leak has offered the clearest look yet at Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup for 2026 — the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. The revelation, reportedly from an early One UI 8.5 test firmware spotted by Android Authority, suggests Samsung is prioritising refinement over radical redesign for its next generation of premium smartphones.

According to the leak, the new S26 series draws noticeable inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The devices appear to feature distinct circular camera cutouts arranged on a slightly elevated island, echoing Samsung’s foldable design language. Though the leaked renders are basic and lack elements such as LED flash placement or textural detailing, they align with earlier reports, making them credible early indicators of what to expect.

Internally known as the “Miracle” project, the S26 lineup—codenamed M1, M2, and M3—will reportedly share a cohesive design philosophy. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, in particular, may sport rounder corners, a shift from the boxier frame of its predecessor. This change seems aimed at addressing user feedback while maintaining Samsung’s minimalistic camera aesthetics through individually polished circular lens rings.

While fans hoping for a dramatic overhaul may need to temper expectations, Samsung’s approach appears to be focused on perfecting the premium look it has refined over the past few years. The similarity to the Fold 7 hints at a more unified design across Samsung’s flagship categories.

On the performance front, the firmware leak did not reveal any hardware specifications. However, the S26 series is widely expected to run on Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon chipset — likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 — in most global markets. Select regions may continue to see Exynos-powered variants. Camera upgrades and enhanced computational photography are also anticipated, especially for the S26 Ultra.

The software side of the leak is equally significant. It confirms that Samsung’s new interface, One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, will make its debut with the S26 series. Early builds have already surfaced, and the Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to enter beta testing for One UI 8.5 as early as the week of December 8.

One UI 8.5 appears to be an evolution of Samsung’s existing UI rather than a complete overhaul. Users can expect smoother animations, improved multitasking, and deeper integration of AI features introduced under Galaxy AI. Reports also suggest enhancements in system efficiency, refreshed transitions, smarter contextual widgets, more flexible lock screen customisation, and improved continuity across Galaxy phones, tablets, and wearables.

Samsung’s broader strategy of creating a seamless ecosystem across its devices is evident in these updates. If the leak proves accurate, the Galaxy S26 lineup will ship with One UI 8.5 out of the box, offering users the full Android 16 experience with Samsung’s added polish.

Although Samsung has yet to officially confirm details, the S26 series could follow the company’s traditional launch schedule and make its debut in February 2026. Until then, these early glimpses offer an exciting preview of what Samsung is preparing for its next flagship release.