Diwali 2021: How to share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram

Diwali is just around the corner, we celebrate new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness during this festival. To add more sparkle to their Stories and celebrations, Instagram has released new stickers. WhatsApp doesn't offer dedicated Diwali stickers yet, but you can download third-party apps if you want to share your Diwali 2021 wishes with your WhatsApp friends and family.



Here are the steps that tell you how to download and send Diwali wishes on Instagram and WhatsApp.

Diwali 2021: How to share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp

1: Go to the Google Play Store and download any WhatsApp sticker app that offers Diwali stickers. For this, you can search for WhatsApp Diwali stickers and Play Store will show you the results accordingly. We downloaded the application "Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp", as you can see in the image above.

2: After you've installed it, open it and find your favourite Diwali sticker packs. This app also includes animated and regular stickers of different festivals.

3: You can add them to WhatsApp by simply clicking the "+" icon. The application will give you the option to add stickers to WhatsApp.

4: Tap the "ADD" button and it's done. Then you can go to WhatsApp> visit the sticker section> select a sticker> send.

Instagram has confirmed that the newly added stickers will be visible starting tonight and the story of various authors will be live starting tomorrow night.

Diwali 2021: How to share Diwali stickers on Instagram

1. First, Instagram users need to capture or upload content in their stories.

2. Now select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar. Below the featured section, you will see the three new Diwali-themed stickers. You just have to put the same in your story.













