Diwali 2023: Quick steps to maintain cleaner air and home during Diwali

With Diwali approaching, renovations and redecoration of homes are in full swing. Home makeovers add to the celebratory spirits and elevate the aesthetic appeal. However, new furnishings and paint could add to the levels of potentially hazardous pollutants, formaldehyde and other volatile particles in the house. Many might not know, but furniture and wooden products like plywood and fibreboard may use formaldehyde-based industrial resins to join wood laminates or particles.



The impact of formaldehyde, a colourless gas which finds its way into the home through various sources, has been widely reported by health organisations and other research bodies, with some government institutions setting formaldehyde safety limitations and regulating its usage. Ken Armstrong, Air Purification Scientist at Dyson, shares insights on indoor air pollutants to help you understand the indoor space during home renovation and suggest ways to maintain a cleaner home this Diwali.

Choose furnishings and flooring carefully

Opt for hard-surfaced flooring instead of carpets. If purchasing a new carpet, choose one that releases fewer VOC emissions. Have the carpet installed while the space is unoccupied, and keep the windows open where possible. Choose low-formaldehyde products or buy second-hand furniture. These low-formaldehyde products off-gas less formaldehyde over time, and if buying new furniture, buy solid wood pieces or fully sealed pressed wood (MDF) furniture. To minimise points of off-gassing and reduce emissions from pressed wood furniture or cabinets, purchase items with a plastic laminate or a coating on all sides. Choose bedding and soft furnishings made with natural materials, like cotton and wool – and avoid treatments such as antibacterial additives and chemical flame-retardants.

Air it out

Open product packaging and allow new furnishings to “off-gas” before bringing them into your home. This is because consumer products emitting formaldehyde tend to release the highest concentrations when new. Request that new carpets be unrolled and aired in a well-ventilated space before fitting them into your home. Ventilation is key.

Invest in a purifier

Choose air purifiers wisely. The latest air purifiers feature new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology – to precisely detect the pollutant for the lifetime of the machine. They also include a Selective Catalytic Oxidisation (SCO) filter, which destroys formaldehyde at a molecular level, breaking it down into tiny amounts of water and CO2. It then re-generates with oxygen from the air to destroy formaldehyde continuously.

Bust the dust

- Deep clean your house regularly. Dust can and will collect in all areas of your home, not just your floors. It is essential to deep clean all areas of your home regularly to ensure that you’re removing all the dust from your home.

- Vacuum from top to bottom. Dyson engineers recommend cleaning the highest spots in your homes and moving downwards. For example, you are encouraged to vacuum your ceiling fans before moving onto your sofa and, finally, your floors. This ensures you pick up any fallen airborne dust as you clean.

- Choose the right vacuum. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to vacuums, and different vacuums are designed for different floor types and home sizes. Choosing the right vacuum suited to your home and cleaning needs will make a big difference to the ease and speed with which you’re able to clean your home.

- Use the right tools: Vacuum cleaners come with an array of accessories to ensure you have the right tools to clean every part of your home. From dual cleaner heads to vacuum both hard floors and carpets, respectively, to the crevice tool to help you reach into the little nooks and crannies, and the Hair screw tool that picks up long hair and pet hair fast without tangling around the brush bar and can be attached directly to the vacuum body and used as a handheld vacuum; there’s an accessory for every cleaning need.

Some quick cleaning tips to be kept in mind throughout the cleaning process:

- Vacuuming top-down ensures you’re capturing any fallen dust. Make sure to clean all the corners and crevices, as well as under and around furniture. - Aim to vacuum all your floors. Dyson’s Laser Slim Fluffy™ cleaner head is a 25cm-wide head engineered with soft nylon and anti-static carbon fibre filaments to remove dust from hard floors and narrower gaps. It also has a low profile to reach further under furniture.

- Ensure your vacuum is up to the job for the entire process. Maintain your vacuum by washing the filter in warm water and leaving it to dry thoroughly for 24 hours while charging the battery in the meantime. Empty the bin and clear the cleaner head of any excess debris.

- Place an air purifier to purify the air while cleaning. Just like it is imperative that people remove dust from their homes, removing these particles from the air is just as important. Dyson purifier fans continuously detect and destroy formaldehyde, capture dust, allergens, and viruses, and remove 99.95% of particles as small as PM 0.1. Powerful Air Multiplier technology unique to Dyson ensures that it not only purifies the whole room but also cools it.