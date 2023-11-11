Diwali 2023: Top 5 Smartphones to Gift under Rs 15,000

Are you in the market for a budget-friendly smartphone with top-notch features without burning a hole in your pocket? We’ve curated this special list showcasing a selection of affordable yet impressive handsets that cater to a wide range of preferences and requirements. From stunning displays to powerful processors, versatile camera setups, and long-lasting batteries, these smartphones prove that you don't need to break the bank to get a quality device. Join us as we delve into the world of budget smartphones, where innovation and affordability go hand in hand, helping you find the perfect gift to meet your needs.

itel S23+

The itel S23+ is a smartphone without compromising style or features. If you're in the market for a premium-looking device with a top-notch display, impressive performance, and a high-quality camera, the itel S23+ is an excellent choice. The smartphone offers the best in segment 3D Curved AMOLED Display that delivers stunning visuals and a premium look and feel.





When it comes to the camera, the itel S23+ doesn't disappoint. It sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup that can capture detailed and vivid images, while the 32MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. With 8+8GB of RAM with memory fusion and 256GB of internal storage, backed with a 5000mAh battery, this smartphone offers high performance and ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The smartphone is a complete package of excellent visual experience and performance, ideal for users who want to enjoy content and casual gaming on the go.



Price: INR 13,999/-

Realme 11X

The Realme 11X is a remarkable smartphone that combines style and performance at an attractive price point. Featuring a spacious 6.72-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, this phone offers a stunning visual experience. Under the hood, it's equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, providing snappy performance for all your tasks. With options for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, you will be allowed space and speed.

In the photography department, the Realme 11X impresses with its 64MP primary camera, capturing vibrant and detailed photos. The 2MP secondary depth camera adds a layer of creativity to your shots.



Price: INR 13,999/-

Samsung Galaxy M14

For those who demand a reliable 5G smartphone with exceptional battery life, the Samsung Galaxy M14 is a strong contender. This phone boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery, ensuring you can go about your day without constantly searching for a charger. Moreover, it supports 25W fast charging, so you can quickly top up the battery when needed.





Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M14 is powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC, with options for up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage for your apps and files. In the camera department, the 50MP primary sensor delivers impressive daylight photography, while the 2MP macro and depth sensors add versatility to your shots.



Price: INR 12,990/-

OPPO A38

The OPPO A38 is a feature-packed smartphone that stands out in the budget segment. It boasts a 90Hz 6.56-inch HD+ display, ensuring smooth and immersive visuals. The fast MediaTek Helio G85 processor allows this phone to easily handle tasks and apps. The 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures you stay connected and powered up throughout the day.









In the camera department, the OPPO A38 excels with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, delivering excellent photos in various lighting conditions. The 5-megapixel front camera is perfect for high-quality selfies. With 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1024GB, you'll have all the space you need for your files and media.

Price: INR 12,999/-

iQOO Z6 Lite

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is a budget-friendly powerhouse, priced below Rs 15,000, making it an excellent value proposition. It stands out as the first device to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, a chipset known for its impressive performance and efficiency. The phone's 120Hz display adds a smooth touch to your interactions and elevates your visual experience.













In the camera department, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G boasts a 50MP primary camera for vibrant and detailed photos, alongside a 2MP macro shooter for versatile close-up shots. To keep you going all day, it packs a substantial 5,000mAh battery, ensuring you won't run out of power during your daily activities. Priced at just INR 12,999, this smartphone offers powerful hardware, a fluid display, great camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life, making it a compelling choice for those seeking affordability without compromising on performance.

Price: INR 12, 999/-



