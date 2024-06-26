Dyson Airstrait Straightener to Launch on 4th July in India: Details

The Dyson AirstraitTM straightener will launch in India on Thursday, 4th July 2024. The company’s pioneering wet-to-dry styling tool offers a revolutionary way to straighten and style multiple hair types directly from wet, without hot plates. Yes, you heard it right! It dries and straightens your wet hair simultaneously with air and not hot plates.



Engineered for multiple hair types, stylers can achieve a natural straight style, with body and movement, whilst maintaining the strength and healthy look and feel of their hair.

Two styling modes. Temperature control

The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener has ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ styling modes and a ‘Cool’ mode to set the style. For airflow control, there are two speed settings: low flow and high flow.

Dyson has been researching the science of style for over a decade and is investing half a billion GBP to expand and accelerate research and technology development across the beauty category.

Dyson engineers have studied in detail everything from the structure of hair to airflow dynamics whilst understanding thermal, mechanical and chemical damage – and the subsequent effects on hair health. The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener has been developed based on Dyson's deep understanding of how to manipulate and realize the potential of powerful airflow, an expertise that has been perfected over the last 25 years and is a fundamental aspect of the tool’s performance.

