Dyson festive gifting guide: Bring on some holiday cheer

The Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer limited Christmas edition Vinca Blue & Rosé colourway will be available at Dyson Demo Stores and Dyson.in. The Supersonic is included as part of a gift set paired with a selection of accessories, including a matching presentation case and Dyson-designed brush and comb. The Detangling Comb is engineered with wide, polished teeth to glide easily through wet and dry hair, detangling with minimal friction, while the large Paddle Brush features air-cushion suspension for scalp comfort and is designed for smoothing hair when blow-drying. Price: ₹34,900

Availability: All the above products are available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in. You can also buy it from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales.