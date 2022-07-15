Elon Musk asks Twitter CEO to stop Twitter's lawyers from "making trouble"

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called off the $44 billion Twitter deal, leading to a great deal in the tech industry. A new report shows that Musk recently, but before calling off the deal, sent a text message to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal informing him that the company's lawyers were trying to "make trouble" after seeking information about the financial details that Musk planned to complete the Twitter deal. The information was disclosed in a lawsuit filed by the social media company.

According to the lawsuit, Musk sent a text message to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal on June 28, saying, "Your lawyers are using these conversations to cause trouble. That needs to stop." Musk messaged Agrawal and Segal after Twitter asked Musk how he would finance the Twitter deal.

Musk's decision to pull out of the Twitter deal wasn't entirely shocking. Several of his tweets hinted that he was no longer interested in the deal. Musk first tweeted saying that he had called off the deal. He then threatened to withdraw the deal, claiming that Twitter failed to provide information about the spam bots. On July 9, he finally terminated the deal. However, Twitter doesn't want Elon Musk to get away so easily. Twitter has taken a legal route to prevent it from terminating the deal.

Twitter chairman Bret Taylor posted on Twitter saying that the micro-blogging site is planning to pursue legal actions against Musk for pulling out of the $44 billion deal. "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," Taylor wrote.

Musk mocked Twitter for forcing him to go through with the deal. Sharing a meme on Twitter, Musk posted: "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't post bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court."

Twitter's lawsuit against Musk reportedly argues that he is contractually obligated to buy the company, despite having made a public announcement not to take over Twitter.

One of the main reasons Musk pulled out of the Twitter deal was that he alleged that Twitter failed to provide him with accurate information about fake and spam accounts on the social media platform. He also alleged that Twitter failed to provide information about its processes for identifying and suspending accounts.