Elon Musk asks Twitter software engineers to work closely with him

Elon Musk is establishing a hard-working culture on Twitter. Since acquiring him, Musk has made several changes, from laying off thousands of employees to scrapping the remote work policy implemented by former CEO Jack Dorsey. Musk has once again emailed Twitter employees asking them to come to the office. The mail, in particular, is intended for Bay Area employees only.



As Business Insider reported, Musk sent an email to employees on Wednesday stating that everyone working from the Bay Area will need to report to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters as other offices in the area will not be operational "for now". In the same email, Musk asked employees who knew to code to work with him on the 10th floor of Twitter headquarters. This isn't the first time Musk has called people who know how to code or asked everyone to resume work from the office.

"Everyone who can reasonably be at SF HQ is required to be unless an explicit exception is approved. We will not be using other offices in the Bay Area for now. Anyone writing software / doing design needs to be on the 10th floor," the new Twitter boss wrote in the email.

According to the report, other offices in the Bay Area won't be operational for some time, and that could be because Musk is turning some office spaces into rooms for employees to stay in and work hard to build Twitter 2.0. Recently, Twitter images of offices turned into bedrooms have gone viral. The photos show beds, sofas, air purifiers, and washing machines in the room, and they resemble any normal hotel room.

Since the acquisition, Musk has laid off thousands of employees, many of them software engineers. A few weeks ago, the Twitter chief sent an ultimatum email to employees to get them ready to be a part of the "hardcore" work culture. While many employees accepted to be part of the hard work environment, there were thousands who decided to resign with 3 months severance.

Of all those who resigned, nearly 1,200 of them were said to be software engineers. Musk has been looking out for people with coding knowledge within the company. In one of the recent emails, Musk asked employees with coding knowledge to meet him and share their work with him via email. Meanwhile, Twitter is said to be hiring for engineering and sales positions.

