Elon Musk Criticizes OpenAI’s Shift from Non-Profit Roots

Elon Musk accuses OpenAI of abandoning its non-profit mission, alleging misuse for financial gain and criticizing intimidation tactics.
Elon Musk has once again publicly criticized OpenAI, the AI research organization he co-founded in 2015, accusing it of straying from its original mission. On October 11, Musk retweeted a post by former OpenAI board member Helen Toner, who expressed concerns about the company's current practices. Toner stated, "Every so often, OpenAI employees ask me how I see the co now. It's always tough to give a simple answer. Some things they're doing, eg on CoT monitoring or building out system cards, are great. But the dishonesty & intimidation tactics in their policy work are really not." X (formerly Twitter)
In response, Musk added his own commentary, writing, "OpenAI is built on a lie." X (formerly Twitter) He further claimed, "They stole a charity and used it for their own financial gain," referring to the organization's transition from a non-profit to a capped-profit model.
This marks the latest in a series of public criticisms by Musk, who has long expressed concerns about AI governance and the transparency of organizations like OpenAI. His remarks come amid ongoing debates over the ethical implications of AI development and the responsibilities of companies in the field.
OpenAI was initially established as a non-profit organization focused on AI research. In 2019, it created OpenAI LP, a for-profit subsidiary, to attract investment from Microsoft and other partners. This move has been a point of contention, with critics arguing that it undermines the organization's original mission.
Musk's comments have sparked reactions across the tech community, raising questions about the balance between innovation and ethical considerations in AI development. As the debate continues, the future direction of OpenAI and its role in the broader AI landscape remain subjects of intense scrutiny.