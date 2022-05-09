Elon Musk expects Twitter to earn $10 billion in revenue from subscriptions by 2028

Elon Musk thinks he can double Twitter's revenue through only subscriptions by 2028. The Tesla CEO, who recently bought Twitter for $44 billion in cash, expects it to make around $10 billion in revenue by 2028. This is double what Twitter earned last year in 2021.



A Times report indicated that Musk disclosed his plans and expectations of him under this ownership to some of Twitter's investors. The SpaceX founder and CEO aim to grow Twitter Blue subscriptions to 69 million by 2025. By 2028, Musk aims to attract around 128 million Twitter Blue subscribers.



For the naive, Twitter Blue was launched last year in India and many other markets. The subscription service is offered for Rs 269 per month, where subscribers get special access to features like undo tweets, collect tweets and create a folder, change the colour of the Twitter icon, etc. You also get a reading mode to read long tweet threads.



Musk also expects Twitter's user base to nearly triple by 2025. He expects Twitter's user base to reach 600 million by 2025 and around 931 million by 2028. There is an unnamed subscription service as well that would attract around nine million subscribers by 2023 and 104 million by 2028. While Musk did not disclose the name or any other details of the subscription service, it could be the one he recently hinted at in which governments and corporations may ha need to pay a premium to use Twitter.

Twitter also plans to increase revenue through ads under Musk's ownership. The company aims to generate around $12 billion in revenue through ads by 2028. The company also plans to earn around $15 million from an unknown payment business, which could grow to as much as $1.3 billion in revenue by 2028. Elon Musk also plans to hire about 3,600 employees in the near future. The company expects to have 11,072 employees by 2025. A recent report shared that job interest in Twitter increased by 250 percent on Glassdoor.