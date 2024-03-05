Elon Musk Faces Lawsuit from Former Twitter Executives

Surprisingly, Elon Musk, owner of X, faces a lawsuit from four former Twitter executives, alleging unpaid severance totalling $128 million and unjust termination. Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde, and Sean Edgett claim they were fired without valid reasons on the day of Musk's Twitter acquisition.



The lawsuit contends that Musk refused to honour severance agreements, which included one year's salary and unvested stock awards. Parag Agrawal is seeking $57 million, Ned Segal $44 million, Vijaya Gadde $20 million, and Sean Edgett $6 million. The lawsuit sheds light on the contentious aftermath of Musk's rebranding of Twitter to X.

The executive said that Musk "Made up fake cause and appointed employees of his various companies to uphold his decision." The lawsuit also says, "Under Musk's control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others. Musk doesn't pay his bills, believes the rules don't apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him." However, Musk's representatives did not comment or react to any claims.

The lawsuit also claims that X is facing several lawsuits over unpaid bills, "Consistent with the cavalier attitude he has demonstrated towards his financial obligations, Musk's attitude in response to these mounting lawsuits has reportedly been to let them sue." People have been waiting for Musk to comment on the claims and the lawsuit.