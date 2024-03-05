Live
- YS Jagan says several development initiatives taking place in AP
- Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
- Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
Just In
Elon Musk Faces Lawsuit from Former Twitter Executives
Former Twitter executives, including Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde, are suing Elon Musk over unpaid severance and alleged wrongful termination.
Surprisingly, Elon Musk, owner of X, faces a lawsuit from four former Twitter executives, alleging unpaid severance totalling $128 million and unjust termination. Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde, and Sean Edgett claim they were fired without valid reasons on the day of Musk's Twitter acquisition.
The lawsuit contends that Musk refused to honour severance agreements, which included one year's salary and unvested stock awards. Parag Agrawal is seeking $57 million, Ned Segal $44 million, Vijaya Gadde $20 million, and Sean Edgett $6 million. The lawsuit sheds light on the contentious aftermath of Musk's rebranding of Twitter to X.
The executive said that Musk "Made up fake cause and appointed employees of his various companies to uphold his decision." The lawsuit also says, "Under Musk's control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others. Musk doesn't pay his bills, believes the rules don't apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him." However, Musk's representatives did not comment or react to any claims.
The lawsuit also claims that X is facing several lawsuits over unpaid bills, "Consistent with the cavalier attitude he has demonstrated towards his financial obligations, Musk's attitude in response to these mounting lawsuits has reportedly been to let them sue." People have been waiting for Musk to comment on the claims and the lawsuit.