Elon Musk Hints at Starlink Smartphone Focused on AI Power, Not Traditional Features

Elon Musk may soon add another ambitious project to his already packed portfolio — a smartphone that could look and function very differently from today’s iPhones and Android devices.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who leads Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), and AI startup xAI, has hinted that a Starlink-branded phone could become a reality in the future. While there has been no official announcement or product roadmap, Musk’s recent comments on social media suggest that the idea is very much on the table.

The conversation began on X when a user expressed excitement about the possibility of a phone tied to Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service. The user wrote, "Starlink phone would be so sick."





Starlink phone would be so sick — Andrew Côté (@Andercot) January 29, 2026









Not out of the question at some point. It would be a very different device than current phones. Optimized purely for running max performance/watt neural nets. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2026





Musk responded simply but intriguingly: “Not out of the question at some point.”

Starlink currently operates a vast network of low-Earth orbit satellites that deliver high-speed internet access, especially in remote and underserved regions. A dedicated smartphone connected directly to this satellite system could potentially reduce dependence on traditional telecom infrastructure and offer connectivity in places where regular networks fail.

However, Musk made it clear that such a device would not resemble conventional smartphones that focus on cameras, entertainment apps, and incremental design upgrades. Instead, he suggested a radically different direction centered on artificial intelligence and computing efficiency.

Explaining his vision, Musk said, “It would be a very different device than current phones. Optimized purely for running max performance/watt neural nets.”

This statement points toward heavy integration of Neural Processing Units (NPUs) — specialized chips designed to handle AI tasks efficiently on-device. In practical terms, this could mean faster AI assistants, smarter automation, better real-time processing, and lower power consumption compared to today’s smartphones.

Industry observers believe this approach aligns with Musk’s broader technology strategy. Across Tesla’s self-driving systems, SpaceX operations, and xAI’s chatbot initiatives, he has consistently prioritized AI and machine learning. A phone optimized for neural networks could serve as a portable AI hub rather than just a communication device.

This isn’t the first time Musk has floated unconventional ideas outside his core businesses. Just recently, he stirred headlines after showing interest in acquiring European airline Ryanair following an online disagreement with its CEO. The airline’s chief had criticized Musk’s proposal to install Starlink internet on aircraft, calling him an idiot.

While a Starlink phone remains speculative for now, Musk’s history of turning bold concepts into real products means the possibility cannot be dismissed. If launched, such a device could challenge the dominance of Apple and Android by redefining what a smartphone is meant to do.

For now, it’s another glimpse into Musk’s vision of blending satellites, AI, and hardware into one interconnected ecosystem — potentially reshaping the future of mobile technology.