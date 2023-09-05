Elon Musk sacked Parag Agarwal as Twitter CEO because

Parag Agarwal, who lost his job as Twitter CEO days after Elon Musk's October 2022 takeover of the social media giant, was fired because Agarwal, Musk opined, was not a "fire-breathing dragon", as revealed in a new book.

The book, a biography of the billionaire who bears his name, is written by Walter Isaacson and will be published on September 12. Recently, The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from the biography. The story sheds light on a dinner between Agarwal and Musk in March of last year, days before the latter, on April 14, made an offer to Twitter to buy the company, ultimately closing the $44 billion deal on April 27. October.

What did Elon Musk say about Parag Agarwal?

After the meeting, the world's richest person had to say about Twitter's then-CEO: “He's a very nice guy, but CEOs shouldn't aspire to be liked. Twitter needs a fire-breathing dragon, and Parag is not that.”

Bret Taylor, then chairman of the company's board of directors, was the third person to attend the dinner.

Isaacson, former CNN CEO and Time editor spent three years shadowing Musk on the biography.

Who is the current CEO of Twitter?

After firing Agarwal, Musk himself took over as CEO. In June, former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was named to the position and is the current CEO.

Additionally, in July, the San Francisco-based company was renamed X Corp.