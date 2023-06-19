Elon Musk's Twitter Now Features An Instagram-Like Feature

Twitter used to be a microblogging site where users could publish their opinions for the world to see until Elon Musk took control. Today, Twitter is more than just a microblogging platform. You can use it to upload full-length feature films, tweet for longer periods of time, subscribe to other content producers, purchase the formerly valuable blue tick, and more. Musk has now given Twitter yet another feature that lets you highlight your favourites tweets in a different tab.



Users will be able to retain their favourite tweets in a different tab thanks to the new highlights feature, which was already mentioned. The 'Highlights' page will display these tweets, allowing Twitter users to maintain focus on certain tweets. This feature is comparable to Instagram's, which allows users to add their Instagram stories as Highlights on their profiles.

A tweet by Doge Designer, retweeted by Elon Musk mentioned that "Highlights Tab is now live on Twitter. You can now showcase your favorite tweets on your profile," reported India Today.

Looking at the tweet you wish to highlight, clicking on the three dots that show at the top right of the tweet, and choosing the "Add/remove from highlights" option are all that are required to add the tweet to highlights.

At the recent VivaTech conference in Paris, Musk spoke to a sizable audience. He said that he improved Twitter for users during the event and that he purchased the site since it was "corrosive" to users. He declared that he hoped to modify it and make it advantageous for civilization.

The majority of the platform's regular users, he continued, will likely report an improvement in their website experience. In addition, Musk reaffirmed his belief in Linda Yaccarino's abilities to manage advertising as Twitter's new CEO. He continued that the majority of advertisers have said they have either come back, or they will come back.

In the meantime, Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, encouraged her team to work diligently on creating Twitter 2.0 in her first email to them. Twitter's objective, according to Yaccarino, is to serve as the world's most reliable real-time information source and a global town square for communication.