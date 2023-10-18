Endefo Enfit Max Smartwatch: A Fitness Tracker with Style and Substance

The Endefo Enfit Max is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a wide range of features, including Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. It also has a large, vibrant display, long battery life, and water-resistant design.

What's in the Box

In the box, there was a Smartwatch – Endefo Enfit Max smartwatch in black, a magnetic charger to charge the watch, a one-year warranty card, and a user guide. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions.

Product Specifications

- 1.96" Fluid HD IPS Display

- BT Calling

- BT V5.0

- Water Resistant, IP67

- HD Voice Calling

- 240 mAh Battery

- Google and Siri

- Dedicated SpO2

- HR & BP Monitoring

- 135+ Sports Modes

- Dust Proof

- Step Pedometer & Calorie Burnt

- Sleep Monitoring

- Calorie count, Step count

Design and Display

Endefo Enfit Max Display

The Endefo Enfit Max has a square design with a large 1.96-inch LCD IPS display. The display is bright, clear, and easy to read, even in direct sunlight. The watch also has a slim and lightweight 35 gms design, making it comfortable to wear all day long. This smartwatch has an IP67 rating, which makes it water-resistant. On the right side of the watch is a physical button that can be used to turn the smartwatch on and off and navigate through the menus. You get to wear a different appearance every day with the help of more than 100 watch faces and a range of personalized watch faces. The Endefo Enfit Max flaunts a comfortable and replaceable silicone strap. The straps are easy to change, and they are comfortable to wear. Its build quality is also okay according to the price it comes for.

Connectivity and User Interface

Endefo Enfit Max Display

The Endefo Enfit Max connects Android and iPhone with its compatible app, JYouPro. The built-in voice assistant feature is compatible with Android and iOS. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity and can notify you of calls and notifications. Once the watch is connected to the app, you can use the smartwatch to control the phone for making and answering calls. You can also view the call history of the smartwatch, and the sound quality is also good.

This smartwatch from Endefo has a good user interface. You can swipe down for shortcuts to various applications like the watch settings, torch, menu, adjust brightness, stopwatch, calculator and more. Swipe up for message alerts, swipe right to find various apps, and swipe left to see the phone call list. When you double-press the crown, you will find 17 apps listed on the smartwatch. You can arrange these apps in 4 Menu styles – list view, honeycomb, grid view, circular and helm.

Battery

The Endefo Enfit Max boasts decent battery life, with the ability to last up to 6-7 days on a single charge, depending on usage, 25–35 days of standby time, and 2 hours for a full charge. While this isn't class-leading, it's more than sufficient for most users and better than many other smartwatches in its category. The included magnetic charger makes recharging a hassle-free experience.

Performance

The Endefo Enfit Max performs well overall. The Bluetooth calling feature is clear and easy to use. The heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring features are accurate. The sleep tracking feature is also correct and provides detailed insights into your sleep quality. The activity tracking feature is also accurate, providing a variety of data that can be used to track your fitness progress. The 135+ sports modes are an excellent addition, and they allow you to track your performance in a variety of different activities. IP67 water resistance features will enable you to wear it while swimming or showering. The watch also has a weather forecast, alarm clock, stress detector and music player.

Price and Availability

One of the Enfit Max's most appealing aspects is its competitive pricing; it comes at Rs 1599. It offers a robust set of features typically found in more expensive smartwatches, making it an excellent value for the money. It is currently available only in retail stores, as Endefo is focusing more on retail presence.

Verdict

The Endefo Enfit Max is a compelling smartwatch that combines style and substance. Its sleek design, vibrant AMOLED display, comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities, and reasonable price point make it an excellent choice for those looking to stay active and connected. The watch does not have a built-in GPS. While it may not have the extensive app ecosystem of some competitors, it covers the essentials exceptionally well, making it a noteworthy addition to the smartwatch market. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or need a stylish and functional smartwatch, the Endefo Enfit Max is undoubtedly worth considering.