Enjoy a cinematic sound experience on your devices with Netflix; Know how

Some of the most iconic moments in TV and film are defined by the moments they create through sound - from the excellent sound design in Eddie Munson's epic guitar scene in Stranger Things 4 or the final fight scene in The Adam Project. With Netflix, you can enjoy an immersive sound experience on all your devices. Stream your favourite films and series with high-quality audio, from 5.1 surround sound to Dolby Atmos to spatial audio. Know how to get started now.



Netflix supports 5.1 surround sound: If you have a 5.1 surround sound compatible audio system and a Netflix-capable device with 5.1 surround sound support, you can enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows with improved audio from the comfort of your home. All you need to do is set the streaming quality to medium, high, or auto, and get started. To make it easy for you to identify which films and series can be enjoyed with 5.1 surround sound, simply look for either a Dolby Digital Plus icon or a 5.1 icon on the movie description page or type.





Netflix supports cinema-quality sound with Dolby Atmos: If you're an audiophile, looking to get the best sound possible for your favourite Netflix shows and films, search no more. Netflix enables you to view some of the most popular films and series with sound powered by Dolby Atmos All you need is a Netflix plan that supports streaming in Ultra HD, a Netflix-capable device that can play Dolby Atmos along with a Dolby Atmos-capable audio system, and streaming quality set to high or auto. So grab your popcorn tub and sit back with your favourite titles - from Stranger Things to The Gray Man to the new season of She.





Netflix supports streaming with spatial audio: With Netflix's recent rollout of spatial audio, you no longer need to rely on surround sound speakers or home theatre equipment for enhanced stereo audio. Netflix uses Sennheiser AMBEO technology to enhance stereo audio with an immersive surround sound experience that is compatible with all devices and all streaming plans. So enjoy the cinematic experience that creators bring to you no matter what device you use to watch Netflix. You can type "spatial audio" into the search bar on the home page and select a show or movie that supports it from the search results.





Netflix supports Apple spatial audio: Netflix supports Apple's spatial audio on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad devices to enhance 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio with an immersive surround sound experience. To experience spatial audio on Apple devices, set your streaming quality to high or auto, and make sure you have a compatible Apple device. Sync your AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, third-generation AirPods, or Beats Fit Pro with your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, and turn on the spatial audio setting on your device.

