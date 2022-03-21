Enjoy IPL on Big Screen with BenQ Smart Projectors

It's that time of the year again when friends get together, colleagues convert the workstations as IPL window and families sit together to shout for their winning teams. With the pandemic hitting in, the crowd and chaos at the stadiums went down, but the enthusiasm of the people to cheer for their favourite teams remained constant. Hence, the family time of together watching the IPL on a big screen with a stadium/a better than stadium view, within the comforts of home/office/restaurants have increased and the gadgets like projectors and large screens are enabling the same. Hence here is a list of promising projectors that can make their way to your home/restaurant/ office this IPL season.

BenQ X3000i: The all in one solution for your home

The latest launch of 2022 by BenQ India aims to provide an ultimate experience of enjoying IPL with friends and family at the comfort of the home. The projector focuses on elevating the quality of enjoying streaming, watching movies and playing games in one compact device. Whether you enjoy movies or play games, the innovative BenQ projector pops out the best state of the art. As the most immersive home cinema projector, it overwhelms its audience with the most cinematic visual and auditory impact with a 240HZ refresh rate. With True 4K resolution and the industrial 100%, DCI-P3 colour coverage breathe life it provides every detail in the scenery and skin tones. It has the feature of sensing both bright and dark landscapes with BenQ HDR- PROTM technology. The Google-certified Android TV feature embedded in the projector ensures an extensive collection of movies, TV shows, sports for ultimate home entertainment. The intuitive and well-organized interface makes content exploration easy and quick.

The projector is priced at INR 4, 00,000 at all leading home AV dealers.

BenQ GV30: Take your big screen in your bag

BenQ's portable projector GV30- Great option for the generation who is an entertainment buff and wants to enjoy with friends away from home! BenQ GV30 is a portable smart wireless projector with a seductively attractive choice with plenty of useful features. It's the world's first Portable Projector with built-in 2.1 Channel Speakers, 135-degree projection, Android TV 9.0 and 97% Rec 709 Color Accuracy (CinematicColor) for the content streaming lovers who are looking for an immersive Audio-Visual experience, anytime, anywhere.

The product is priced for Rs. 69, 990 & is available across online & mainline retailers

V7050i Laser TV- A comfortable TV for your long screen time

V5070i laser TV could be your dream come true to watch theatre at home without straining your eyes, replacing your TV at the same time. Specifically designed as tabletop-mounted ultra-short-throw projectors to provide a large screen performance in close quarters. The BenQ V7050i Laser TV projector offers an exciting sunroof design. This 4K HDR projector is set up as an actual home theatre. The BenQ V7050i includes support for Android TV. The fantastic HDR is not only brighter but with great colour accuracy. Images are razor-sharp and colours pop just like on a TV with uniformity in focus. As for brightness, the picture gets really bright and, at the same time, colours look absolutely stunning.

The laser TV is available for Rs. 5, 49, 000. It is available across online and mainline retailers.

W1800-Turn your place into a home theatre

BenQ W1800 is your go to 4K HDR Home Cinema Projector for a true cinematic experience for enjoying movies and programs in your comfort zone. The projector is one of its kind conveying true colours by preserving the original image. The projector comes with a filmmaker mode for motion cadence, cinematic colour, dynamic range, and brightness that directors intended for the big screen. BenQ 4K home projectors support the filmmakers' desire for home viewers to relive majestic scenes and tender moments the way they were meant to be seen. With 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame, W1800 minimizes blur and displays crisp, clear video.

The projector is available for Rs. 2, 25, 000across online and mainline retailers.