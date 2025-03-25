Facebook and Instagram Down: Massive Outage Disrupts User Activity Worldwide

Meta’s social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, suffered a widespread outage on Tuesday, affecting users worldwide. Many reported issues with the apps and websites, including difficulties in posting and viewing content.

According to reports, the main issue affected Instagram’s comments section. Users stated that although comments appeared on their stories and posts, they were unable to view them. Additionally, some users experienced difficulties in submitting comments, as they would disappear upon posting.

Outage tracking website Downdetector received a spike in reports, particularly around 1 PM in the United Kingdom (6:30 PM IST). Facebook users also encountered issues at the same time, suggesting a simultaneous disruption across Meta’s platforms.

Many frustrated users took to other platforms to share their experiences. One user explained, "I see comments, but when I click on them, it says no comments. When I try posting, it disappears."

As of now, Meta has not issued an official statement addressing the cause of the outage or providing an estimated time for resolution.



