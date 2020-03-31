Facebook To Donate 100 Million USD To News Industry

Tech giant and social media ruler Facebook is standing as a support system to its country which is fighting with Corona. Yes… We are daily witnessing hundreds of people falling to death beds in the USA due to this pandemic virus.



According to the Facebook official statement, USD 25 million will be sent to local news agencies as an emergency grant. This will be done through the Facebook Journalism Project. The additional 75 million USD will be spent on marketing issues.

Already the first round of grants has been transferred to 50 local newsrooms in the USA and Canada. This includes the travel costs, remote work capabilities and payments for freelancer reporters.

Facebook is even working to provide support for the publishers in this hard time. We all know that this company already donated millions of dollars to its Government and funding agencies to make the whole world come out of this tough situation.