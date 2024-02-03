FASTag KYC Update: February 29 is the Deadline; How to Update and Check Status

In a move to streamline the Electronic Toll Collection system, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative, urging users to link a single FASTag with each vehicle. To enforce this, the government emphasizes updating the Know Your Customer (KYC) details of FASTag users, extending the deadline for compliance to February 29, 2024. Below is a guide on how to update FASTag KYC and verify the status:



How to Update FASTag KYC:

For non-KYC customers:

1. Visit the official website: [https://fastag.ihmcl.com](https://fastag.ihmcl.com).

2. Login using the registered mobile number and password, or opt for OTP-based validation.

3. Navigate to the Dashboard Menu, choose "My Profile," and access the "My Profile" page.

4. In the "My Profile" page, click on the 'KYC' sub-section near the 'Profile' sub-section.

5. Select "Customer Type" in the 'KYC' sub-section and complete mandatory fields by submitting the required ID Proof and Address Proof documents.

6. Confirm the attached documents' authenticity with the mandatory declaration to proceed with KYC verification.

When will Updated FASTag KYC be Effective:

Once KYC is submitted, it takes approximately seven working days for approval.

"Your KYC will be processed in a maximum of 7 working days from the date of submission of your request for KYC upgrade. Post submission of KYC request, you can check the status of your KYC on the 'My Profile' page of the Customer portal itself," as stated on the Indian Highway Management Company (IHML) website.

How to Check FASTag KYC Status:

1. Visit [https://fastag.ihmcl.com](https://fastag.ihmcl.com).

2. Login using the registered mobile number, enter a password or opt for OTP validation.

3. Navigate to the Dashboard Menu, select "My Profile," and view the KYC status.

Note: For NHAI FASTag registration, use the MyFASTag App. For bank-issued FASTag, visit the respective bank portal for registration.

As the government endeavours to enhance toll plaza efficiency, ensuring compliance with the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative through updated KYC details is crucial for uninterrupted toll transactions.