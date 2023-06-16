Father's Day 2023: Amazing gift ideas for your techy-savvy Dad

Father's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to celebrate your tech-savvy dad in style. If your dad is a gadget enthusiast, look no further than Dyson's incredible gift guide. We have curated a list of the coolest tech gifts that will make his life a lot easier. Here we come up with a range of machines designed to cater to every tech-loving dad's desires. To celebrate his unwavering enthusiasm, you can choose from the below-mentioned diverse range of must-have items that cater to his wide-ranging interests. From unique experiences to thoughtful gifts, this list will surprise and delight your dad on his special day.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde





With rising AQI, clean and purified air is more important now than ever. This season, consider gifting your dad the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde to ensure a healthy home. Tirelessly improving and constantly iterating, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture, and project. It automatically detects airborne particles and gases and then diagnoses and reports them in real-time.



There are a number of indoor pollution sources that release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2, and formaldehyde into the air. This latest purification machine removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs, including formaldehyde. Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in .

UBON Marshal Series PB-SX 201 Power Bank





This Father's Day, give your dad the gift of convenience and power with a sleek UBON Marshal Series PB-SX 201 power bank. With its portable design and 10000 mAh high capacity with Quick charging, he can charge his devices on the go, ensuring he never runs out of battery. Whether he's on a business trip or enjoying outdoor adventures, this thoughtful gift will keep him connected and powered up. Show your dad you care with this practical and stylish present. you can buy it on the UBON official website.



URBAN Nexus M Smartwatch





URBAN Nexus M Smartwatch is the perfect gift for your father this Father's Day. A sleek and modern device with a premium look and feel, it features a 2.0" HD display and ultra-narrow bezel for a stylish design. Customize your watch face from over 150 options and choose from premium silicone straps to match your style. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling using the noise-isolating mic and speaker. The Nexus M continuously monitors SpO2, heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep patterns. It offers 120+ sports modes and comprehensive fitness tracking. Available exclusively on Amazon.in in Rose gold, Midnight Black, Cobalt Blue, and Mint Green. Grab this stylish and feature-packed smartwatch for just INR 1,599/ only and make this Father's Day memorable.



Blaupunkt’s Premium BTW20





Blaupunkt’s Premium BTW20, with power-packed performance and bass, serves as a perfect travel partner; Blaupunkt’s BTW20 earbuds are must-have earbuds that come with highly efficient and versatile 13mm drivers. Another high-end upgrade is the built-in MIC; there will be the least amount of interference from ambient sounds. You might claim that the BTW20’s calling performance is on par with the best ANC earphones available in the Indian market. These earbuds are incredibly lightweight, stylish, and very comfortable. The feel is smooth, and the form is fluid without edges. Available on Amazon.

ViewSonic M2e









Giving you more options to gift your tech-savvy father, ViewSonic M2e Instant Smart 1080p Portable LED Projector is a perfect choice. The projector provides crystal-clear visuals in Full HD resolution and cinematic colours covering 125% Rec.709 supported by ViewSonic's industry-leading 2nd generation LED technology on an 80" large screen from only 2.1m away. The product delivers impeccable optical precision, and its effortless setup and portability provide a flexible entertainment and work-at-home experience.

With its built-in Harman Kardon Speakers, lightweight design weighing only 1kg, and compact size, this projector is the perfect choice for on-the-go entertainment. Whether he is travelling or enjoying a family movie night at home, the M2e is the ultimate companion. The projector also uses Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to achieve instant autofocus in an ultralight.

Give your dad an experience of exceptional sound quality as the integrated Harman Kardon speakers elevate movie nights and music sessions. Prioritize your father's well-being with reduced blue light technology, ensuring minimal eyestrain during extended viewing sessions. Make this Father's Day unforgettable with the ViewSonic M2e and create cherished memories.