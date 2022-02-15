February 15 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 15, 2022. Let's begin...

WhatsApp to soon let users set Facebook-like cover photos

WhatsApp was recently seen working on a new Facebook-like cover image for profiles. The feature will not be available for normal user accounts. The feature is designed for business accounts and is expected to enhance the WhatsApp catalog.

Free Fire ban: What the esports industry has to say

Free Fire was among 54 China-linked apps banned by the Indian government under section 69A of the Information Technology Act on February 14, citing security concerns.

PLAY Launches Two New "Made in India" Wearables

Taking cues from the Budget'22 and strengthening the "Make-in-India" movement, PLAY launches 2 new "Made in India" wearables. Consumers can purchase PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL from 15th Feb'22 and with prices starting from 2999 onwards.

Instagram Rolls Out 'Private Story Likes' Feature; Check What's New

Instagram is rolling out an all-new feature called Private Story Likes, which lets you like someone's Insta Story without sending them a DM. When you like a post, it won't clog someone's DM.

Apple iPhone SE 3 enters production; Cheapest 5G iPhone to hit the market "mid to late" March

iPhone SE 3 has entered production, the latest leaks suggest. According to the latest leak, the iPhone SE 3 has only entered production in China and is said to hit the market "mid to late" March.

54 Chinese Apps Banned in India; Find Full List

The Ministry of the Home Affairs has recommended banning 54 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular game Garena Free Fire, AppLock. As per PTI, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will formally issue a notice prohibiting the operations of these apps in India. Here are the details.

Cellular IoT Market Value to Cross $61 Billion Globally by 2026

Driven by 5G and low-power solutions, the global cellular Internet of things (IoT) market will reach $61 billion by 2026, doubling from $31 billion in 2022, a new report showed on Tuesday.