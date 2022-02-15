WhatsApp to soon let users set Facebook-like cover photos

WhatsApp is working on updates to improve the user experience. The messaging app was recently seen working on a new Facebook-like cover image for profiles. Recently a new feature was spotted that would let users set covers photos on WhatsApp profiles. The feature is designed for business accounts and is expected to enhance the WhatsApp catalog.

According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp users soon get the feature to set cover photos for their profiles. This feature will be limited to WhatsApp Business accounts; it won't be possible for standard user accounts. The report confirms that the feature is enabled for beta testers and there will be some changes to your business profile settings.

The screenshot disclosed by Wabetainfo reveals that WhatsApp is also planning to introduce a new camera button in its Business Settings. You can choose a photo or click a new one to use as a cover photo. When other people (including standard WhatsApp user accounts) visit your business profile, they can see your cover photo.

WhatsApp has been testing the feature in the WhatsApp for iOS beta. WhatsApp also plans to introduce the same feature in WhatsApp Business for Android. The feature is currently in development, so the release date is not yet known.

Other than that, WhatsApp was seen working on a new interface for voice calls. The messaging platform has reportedly been working on the new interface since December 2021. The interface was earlier designed for iOS as well as the Android app. Now WhatsApp has released a redesigned calling interface for Android beta testers.

WhatsApp is not only revamping the call interface for individual calls, but soon users will also see a completely new design for group calls. The screenshots show that when you make a group voice call, bring voice waveforms for all participants during the call. Wabetainfor reports that the new update is rolling out to Android beta testers today, but many activations are planned for the coming weeks. At present, the new interface was not spotted in the iOS beta app, but the feature tracker says that WhatsApp could also be implemented in WhatsApp in a future update.