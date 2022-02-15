PLAY Launches Two New "Made in India" Wearables

Working strenuously to strengthen India's new-age wearable and hearable ecosystem, PLAY, an emerging homegrown brand for smart, durable, and state-of-the-art e-gadgets, is gearing to launch two new smartwatches as an extension of its already impressive product portfolio. The latest edition of "made-in-India" smartwatches, PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL, perfectly fits the brand's vision to equip Indian consumers with technologically advanced gadgets at extremely competitive prices.



PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL are integrated with remarkable elements and present unequaled features. These include bigger and sharper display, multiple sports modes, heart rate watchdog, fitness supervisor, sleep tracker, blood-oxygen monitor, enabling users to monitor & improvise their health and fitness regime. In addition, PLAYFIT DIAL, as the name suggests, has a noteworthy BlueTooth calling attribute, In-Plane Switching (IPS) screen, and a bigger display for enhanced visual stimulations. Both smartwatch models come with multiple, customizable, and cloud-hosted watch faces so that users can personalize their personal style as per their mood and the day.



Users can also monitor their fitness progress through a detailed health report and performance measure on the indigenously developed PLAYFIT application available through the Android and iOS store. What's more, PLAYFIT application provides an unparalleled benefit of upgrading the mobile phone and also upgrading to another PLAY device without losing the previous historical fitness data. The same application can be used across the smart wrist-wear models of the brand.



Consumers can purchase these watches via PLAY's official website and leading e-commerce platforms from 15th February 22 and INR 2999 onwards.

Speaking on this occasion, Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer at PLAY, commented, "Since inception, PLAY has been on the quest to offer high-octane wearable and hearable device experience to our modern-age customers. Our products are striking the chords with consumers' requirements and demands on the back of an exciting and modern design and also complement the customer demands for latest and smart features at extremely competitive prices. The finance ministry, unleashed a massive "Make in India wearable" mission with the budget'22 and we wanted to repose our faith and confidence in the said movement and wanted our consumers to benefit from the largesse shown by the GoI. Though the incentives are yet to kick off with the new FY, we deemed it appropriate to reciprocate the vision with immediate effect through the latest and innovative designed and made-in-India product lineup.

Over the last 2-months, post launching PLAYFIT SLIM & PLAYFIT STRENGTH, we received immeasurable love for the category from our consumers. Being able to design and manufacture the products in India, gives us the edge for launching the latest variants in the shortest possible time. Now within months, with more innovations, elevated attributes, and reinforced technology, we are extremely excited to launch two new wearable devices, PLAYFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL. Given the hectic lifestyle of our consumers and the importance of health, especially in the current circumstances, PLAYFIT smartwatches will play a pivotal role to assist our consumers in switching to a healthier lifestyle. Innovating robust, sleek, and stylish smartwatches is our way of promoting health as a priority."

Here's a brief about PLAFIT DIAL and PLAYFIT XL:



PLAYFIT DIAL - INR 3999



Launched in Gold color variant, PLAYFIT DIAL has a composite metal-design purposefully made lightweight so that it is easier for wrist-wear. The smartwatch embodies a 1.75 inches square multi-point touch dial, an IPS display which provides for an all-angle view even in direct sunlight & a toughened glass that provides adequate strength to withstand the daily wear.

With an IP67 rating, PLAYFIT DIAL is resistant to dust, sweat, and light rain. Use it while jogging in the drizzle or sweat profusely in the gym, PLAY smartwatch is your able ally. Use the smartwatch for steps tracking, sleep monitoring or even tracking your heart rate or the now vital, SPO2, Blood oxygen levels. Designed for being powered-on for up to 5-days on a full charge, the battery life extends up to 15-days for users with moderate calling & internet usage. The super-fast, magnetic charger charges the smartwatch in less than 120 minutes.



Tailored for companion convenience, it comes enabled with notification alerts combined with vibration for voice calls, social networking services, messages, email, and most of the other activities that a consumer performs using their smartphone. PLAYFIT even tracks the weather of the local city and comes with multiple watch faces which gives the smartwatch a brand-new look with every-minute, every-day. In addition, with powerful Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) speaker drivers, consumers can look forward to enjoying their music on the PLAYFIT DIAL.



PLAYFIT XL - INR 2999



Available in Steel Gray color, PLAYFIT XL, as the name suggests, comes with a bigger than normal, 1.69", multi-touch display with a toughened glass. Designed to keep up to 15 days on a full charge, consumers need to connect the device with a magnetic dock charger, and voila, the smartwatch is up and running in record time.

PLAYFIT XL has an IP68 rating that makes it immune to dust and any form of liquid. Take it for swimming, hiking, or to the gym, PLAYFIT XL is the ideal companion consumer has always wished for. Riding on the bigger than normal display of 1.69", PLAYFIT XL comes with notification alerts coupled with vibration modes for incoming calls, social networking services, messages, email and local city weather updates. This way, users can reduce smartphone dependence and focus on the task at hand. One can easily set a pedometer, sedentary alerts, sleep monitoring, and drink or medication reminders. Plus, users will be able to control music playlist, alarm, stopwatch, camera, and even find their phone without much leg work.



About PLAY



Headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, PLAY was co-founded by Mr. Vikas Jain, co-founder of Micromax, in 2019 along with his school friend Mr. Sandeep Banga. The Indian consumer technology brand aims to design innovative, trendy, and best in class smart wearables and acoustic and similar products. PLAY has introduced a wide range of wearable and acoustic products over the last one year and is constantly innovating in the product design at their Design labs in Pune. The homegrown brand has a robust R&D team in India, which works upon the consumer feedback and analytics received on their digital platforms and from their consumer support teams. PLAY products are currently available only in India and UAE. In India, PLAY has online partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart as well as its own e-store (https://theworldofplay.com/) besides being available in 45,000 + offline stores across the country.