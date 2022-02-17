February 17 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 17, 2022. Let's begin...

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to launch today: How to watch the live stream and what to expect

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been teased to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and will come with a triple rear camera setup, according to the OnePlus teasers. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will launch in India today at 7 p.m. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event will be streamed live on the OnePlus India official YouTube channel and OnePlus website.

Google's "smart canvas" vision for Workspace to bring a pageless interface to Docs

Autocorrect for Sheets formulas and AI-created summaries in Google Docs are among the changes rolling out now. The subject of this approach is called "smart canvas". That includes a new look for Gmail that will start rolling out this month, search chips for Google Drive, and a set of changes coming soon for Google Docs and Google Sheets.

Shah Rukh Khan to be the ambassador of multi-gaming platform A23

Shah Rukh Khan will appear in A23's 'Chalo Saath Khele' campaign along with the first responsible gaming campaign of its kind. He will also showcase various games of skill such as rummy, fantasy sports, carom, and billiards, with more to come.

Google to bring Privacy Sandbox for Android

Google to bring a Privacy Sandbox for Android, with the goal of reducing ad tracking and data sharing with third parties. The Privacy Sandbox has been around for Google Search for some time now and Google now wants to bring the same thing to Android.

Windows 11 gets new Start menu folders, touch gestures, and more

Microsoft is getting new touch gestures, Start menu folders, a redesigned Task Manager, and many more improvements to Windows 11. In addition, a new version of Windows 11 is available for testers today, and it's packed with new features that seem to significantly improve the usability of Windows 11.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra to Launch Today in India; Find Details

The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India is all set for February 17, the South Korean company announced on Wednesday. Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India can start at Rs. 69,900.

mFilterIt shares key threats to watch in online gaming

As the Indian gaming industry embarks on a growth journey, it's also crucial to be aware of the threats of online gaming. mFilterIt, a global digital fraud detection, and prevention company released a set of threats involving various digital frauds that the gamers must keep in mind before stepping into the arena as the threat of fraud remain high.