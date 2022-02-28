February 28 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 28, 2022. Let's begin...

Pickrr launches another VAS, "Pickrr Predict"

Pickrr, a leading SaaS-based logistics start-up, has announced the launch of another Value Added Service, Pickrr Predict. Pickrr Predict will help to calculate order risk percentage for sellers before commencing the delivery. Utilizing over 30 parameters, the marquee solution will help mitigate the risk associated with COD orders.

Zoom Introduces Category-Redefining Contact Center Solution

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution that is optimized for video and integrated right into the same Zoom experience. Now available, Zoom Contact Center, previously Zoom Video Engagement Center, combines unified communications and contact center capabilities with the useability of the Zoom platform.

MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy Book2 Business launched, Realme GT 2 series coming soon

Mobile World Congress 2022: Samsung has already shown off its Galaxy Book2; expect more announcements from other brands. OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Qualcomm, and others will soon show off their upcoming products from Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

National Science Day 2022: Why this day is observed as National Science Day?

National Science Day (NSD) is observed every year in India on February 28, to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'. Throughout the country, thematic activities of scientific dissemination are carried out on the occasion of National Science Day.

Facebook restricts Russian state-controlled media in Ukraine

Clegg and Facebook did not name the accounts that have been restricted in Ukraine, nor did they specify which governments requested restrictions on Russian state-backed media. It is also "reviewing other government requests" to restrict these accounts.

War in Ukraine: How tech giants Meta, Google are 'fighting' the false information

As Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities, another battle raged online and over the airwaves. Moscow stepped up efforts to control the narrative playing in the media and on tech platforms, while big tech companies Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Facebook, and Alphabet Inc's Google, imposed restrictions on the media controlled by the Russian state in Ukraine and across the world.

BikeWo Acquires Munim App for Nationwide Growth and Expansion

The strategic acquisition happened basis a cash-and-stock deal between BikeWo and Munim. Following the acquisition, Munim will continue to operate independently while offering technology support to BikeWo.