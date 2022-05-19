Fire Boltt introduces Tornado Calling smartwatch

Fire Boltt has introduced a new smartwatch with enhanced features for calling, named Tornado Calling. This latest offering from the Indian wearable market leader stays true to the company's promise of giving the consumers nothing but the best, every time and with every product. This Bluetooth enabled calling smartwatch has an industry-leading 1.72" full touch HD display with ultra-high 320x380 pixels resolution. Affordably priced at Rs 4,999, Fire Boltt Tornado Calling is currently available on Flipkart.

Fire Boltt Tornado Calling is designed to give an unbeatable smartwatch design experience along with being the Smart Health Coach as it is loaded with features that enable the user to monitor their health. The watch has in it integral calling-related features such as Quick Dial Pad, Call History and Sync Contacts, along with Voice Assistant. Designed for those who love aesthetically-designed visual treats, Fire Boltt Tornado Calling is available in unique colour options, namely Black, Grey, Blue, Green and Red. This new-age Smart Health coach is powered with 30 sports mode, giving you all the reason to get fit and go outdoors, while monitoring your activity level. Loaded with health-centric features like SPO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring- meditative breathing, female health care, sedentary reminder, drink water reminder etc, it is a blessing for overall health and fitness maintenance.





Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire Boltt add further about their newly launched product "Fit for royalty, with its royal look, it literally ignites the fire within you. The norm-breaking feature of direct calling in the smartwatch enables the users to directly call from the dial pad of the smartwatch. The IP67 water-resistant feature in the timepiece ensures that the smartwatch can bear the sweat, the drizzle, and dust and work in water for upto 30 minutes. With weather updates, music control synced with voice assistant, it will give you a truly hands-free experience. The smart notifications ensure that you are updated, even though the phone might be sitting nicely in your pocket."



With an unmatchable battery run time of 7 days, you can enjoy all the features uninterrupted. For more details, kindly visit- https://boltt.shop/