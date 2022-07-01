Fire-Boltt launches Ring 3- India’s first 1.8’’ Bluetooth calling smartwatch

Fire-Boltt- India's leading smart wearable brand has announced the launch of Ring 3- a feature-loaded smartwatch from its popular Ring-series. Ring 3 is the only smartwatch to offer Bluetooth Calling with 1.8-inches extra-large display in this price segment. Available in 5 stunning colour variants- gold, black, grey, silver, navy, and rose gold, the latest in the series of Ring smartwatches is an epitome of elegance, with a rectangular dial, a high-response touch-sensitive screen, and a unique Rotating UI Menu to ensure a great user experience. Launch price at Rs 3499, Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch will be available for purchase from 3rd July onwards onamazon.inandfireboltt.com

"Bigger, bolder and brighter are the three words that define the exquisite craftsmanship named Ring 3. Another first from Fire-Boltt, Ring 3 is the perfect blend of style and smartness. While it boasts of a display like none other in the market, it is sportier than its predecessors with a boxful of 118 sports modes to keep track of every step, every lap, every stat, and crush all fitness goals," saidFire-Boltt co-founders Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore.

Further elaborating on the advanced calling features, they added that the AI Voice Assistant-laced Ring 3 lets users answer and even make a call using the Recent Call logs. The latest timepiece by the homegrown brand, which has registered the maximum growth in the Indian market as per IDC and other research reports over the past two years, further comes with inbuilt storage to save contacts, in addition to a number of inbuilt games.

Fire-Boltt Ring 3 is fully loaded with advanced health-tracking metrics to keep a closer check on your health anytime. SPO2 tracking, which has become a necessity in the wake of the pandemic, is close to precision and easy to use while it is also equipped with a 24/7 dynamic real-time heart tracker. Also, there is no need to fret about the weather or sweat as the IP-67 water-resistant Ring 3 can comfortably brave rains, splashes, and dust.

The other features include Camera Control, Sedentary Reminder, Drink Water Reminder, Music Control, and multiple watch faces.

