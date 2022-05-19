Five Products to help improve your hybrid work experience

Most of us are on hybrid work mode and are constantly shifting work locations. Here are five essential devices that help you stay focused and maintain a comfortable work-life balance wherever you're seated, in your home or office!

Metron Foot-rest

This under desk foot cushion provides outstanding comfort thanks to its superb design. It is made entirely of memory foam, which relieves foot discomfort and may be used for a variety of purposes. Working long hours becomes a pleasant experience just with a cushion to count on!



Buy here Price: ₹ 1,395









2. TP-Link AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender

You don't have to attend online meetings with a patchy connection. TP-Link AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender allows you to attend a meeting from any room. With the newest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 6, this device delivers a dual-band with rates up to 574 Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1201 Mbps at 5GHz, assuring better speeds.



Buy Here Price: ₹ 7,999





3. Poly Voyager 4320 UC

A super comfortable headset that fits perfectly and has flexible noise cancellation features that will improve your virtual meeting experiences. With up to 164 feet of wireless range, the Poly Voyager 4320 UC gives up to 24 hours of talk time making your long conference calls more seamless.



Buy Here Price: ₹ 18,880





4. Portronics My Buddy Plus POR-704

This elegant portable laptop cooling table is essential for everyone who works for long hours either at home or in the office. While snacks and drinks can help you rest and revitalise at any time, your laptop needs to cool down as well. With a cool and noiseless fan running at a speed of 1800 RPM, the Portronics My Buddy Plus POR-704 protects your laptop from heating up while using it.



Buy Here Price: ₹ 2,149





5. Fitbit Watch

Working from home reduces one's physical activity, and the Fitbit Versa 3 ensures that you receive the exercise you require. The watch helps one measure their steps and heart rate, as well as check their blood oxygen levels. It also features a built-in GPS that tracks a user's distance and pace while exercising.



Buy here Price: ₹ 17,099



























