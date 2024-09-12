Flipkart Big Billion Days: Get iPad 9th Gen at Great Discount; Details

Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Billion Days Sale is just around the corner, and tech enthusiasts are already buzzing with excitement. Set to go live on September 27, 2024, the sale promises incredible deals across categories. Members can also enjoy early access starting on September 26, 2024. Among the enticing offers teased by Flipkart, one stands out—the iPad 9th Gen will be available for just under Rs 19,000. But is this deal as good as it sounds, especially for a device that was launched in 2021? Let’s take a closer look to help you decide whether it’s worth your money.

iPad 9th Gen at Its Lowest Price: Details

According to the teaser, the iPad 9th Gen will be priced at around Rs 18,999 during the sale. While the exact price is yet to be confirmed, this will be the lowest price ever for the device. Initially launched in 2021, the iPad 9th Gen was priced at Rs 25,000. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it is still a highly capable tablet even after the release of newer models like the iPad Air and iPad Pro. The A13 processor, while not the latest, offers smooth performance for everyday tasks, including web browsing, streaming, and light productivity work.

The iPad 9th Gen features a 10.2-inch Retina display with IPS technology, providing sharp visuals and vibrant colours. For those who prefer the classic iPad design with a metal unibody and home button, this model delivers just that. Plus, it supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and Smart Keyboard, making it a versatile device for users who enjoy creative tasks or need a portable work setup.

This is a Good Deal

One of the most compelling reasons to consider the iPad 9th Gen is the value for money it offers at this price point. Typically, tablets under Rs 20,000 are considered entry-level devices, with options from brands like Samsung, Redmi, and Lenovo. However, getting an Apple device at this price point is almost unheard of. Apple's reputation for building high-quality, long-lasting devices makes this deal a real standout.

While there are other tablets available in this price range, none offer the same level of software optimization, brand trust, and overall user experience that Apple provides. If you’ve been eyeing an iPad but found the regular price too steep, this sale presents the perfect opportunity to make the purchase.

Additional Discounts and Bank Offers on the Deal

During the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart has partnered with leading banks to offer instant discounts for customers using eligible credit and debit cards. This means you can potentially knock off a few more bucks from the already discounted price. If you have an older device, you can also take advantage of exchange offers to lower the cost further.

Moreover, for bigger-ticket items like smart TVs or smartphones, Flipkart will provide no-cost EMI options, making it easier for buyers to manage their payments without additional interest. Cashback offers and discount coupons will also be available, allowing you to stretch your budget further.

Should You Buy the iPad 9th Gen?

If you’re in the market for a reliable tablet under Rs 20,000, the iPad 9th Gen is a deal that’s hard to pass up. Despite being a few years old, the device is still eligible for updates, ensuring you won’t be left behind with outdated software. Its performance, display, and build quality still make it one of the best options in this price segment. Whether you're a student, a casual user, or simply looking for a device for entertainment, the iPad 9th Gen delivers excellent value for money. With additional discounts and bank offers, this deal becomes even more irresistible.