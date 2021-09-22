Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced - Get Set to Shop from October 7

Online shopping giant Flipkart's biggest sale of the year has been announced, the dates of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will begin on October 7 and continue until October 12. Also, Flipkart Plus subscribers will be able to access Big Billion Days Sale earlier compared to general users, but even non-Flipkart Plus users can buy early in the online sale by redeeming their Flipkart Super Coins. The six-day sale will bring various deals, discounts, and deals on various products in categories such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, computers, televisions, audio products, and more.



Flipkart offers an instant 10 percent discount on purchases made during the Big Billion Days sale through Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. There is also a guaranteed refund for those who pay through Paytm. Flipkart revealed the dates of this year's billion-day big sale on Tuesday. This will be the 8th edition of Flipkart's intermittent sale in India and competes with rival Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale every year, and this year is no exception. During the sale, buyers will be able to take advantage of offers and discounts on various mobile phones. Companies like Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung and Vivo are launching new products that will be available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

Similarly, there will be up to 80 percent discount on electronic products and accessories such as smartwatches, power banks, headphones and speakers, up to 70 percent discount on smart TVs and up to 80 percent discount on products offered. by Flipkart brands such as Smartbuy and Marq. . The sale will also include thrice-a-day specials and "peak hours" with early bird specials.

To keep up the competition, Flipkart's rival Amazon is also teasing to host its Great Indian Festival sale, which is also said to take place around the same time. Amazon has yet to reveal the dates of the 2021 Indian Festival Big Sale.