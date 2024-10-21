Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Great Deal on iPhone 15 Plus; Should You Buy Now or Wait?

If you're considering upgrading to the iPhone 15 Plus, now is the perfect time. Originally priced at Rs 79,900, Flipkart is offering a major discount, bringing the price down to Rs 65,999 as part of its ongoing Diwali sale. This deal is further sweetened with exchange offers, allowing you to trade in your old phone for even greater savings. Additionally, using an SBI bank card can fetch you an extra Rs 1,000 discount. The sale is live until October 31, making it an excellent time to grab this premium smartphone at a significantly reduced price.



What Makes the iPhone 15 Plus a Great Buy?

The iPhone 15 Plus is packed with features that make it a standout choice. Its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology offers a buttery-smooth experience, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you're browsing apps, watching videos, or gaming, the visuals are crisp, fluid, and responsive.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Plus is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, one of the fastest processors available in smartphones. This ensures that multitasking, gaming, and running heavy apps is smooth and efficient. It’s the ideal phone for anyone looking for top-tier performance.

Stunning Camera System

One of the key highlights of the iPhone 15 Plus is its triple-lens camera system. The main 48MP sensor delivers sharp, vivid photos, even in low-light environments. The Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses offer additional flexibility, making it easy to capture everything from expansive landscapes to zoomed-in details. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or just looking for a reliable camera for everyday use, the iPhone 15 Plus won’t disappoint.

Long-lasting Battery and Latest Features

The iPhone 15 Plus is designed to last all day with its long-lasting battery, meaning you won’t need to scramble for a charger throughout the day. Other notable features include a new under-display fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking and a USB-C port that supports faster charging and data transfers.

Should You Buy Now or Wait?

With the iPhone 16 expected to launch soon, you may wonder if it’s worth buying the iPhone 15 Plus right now. While waiting could bring more advanced features or potential price drops on the iPhone 15 Plus, this Diwali deal makes it hard to pass up, especially if you need a new phone immediately. If you’re ready for an upgrade, the current offer on Flipkart makes the iPhone 15 Plus an excellent choice.