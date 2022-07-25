Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers on Electronics and Mobiles

The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale offers discounts and bundle deals on a huge selection of popular smartphones and electronics. The Walmart-owned online marketplace offers an instant 10 percent discount to Axis Bank, Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank cardholders. The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale also includes no-cost EMI payment options; trade-in offers on select products, and mobile protection plans for smartphone buyers. Flipkart also offers a "surprise coupon" with most purchases, which will be valid during its Big Billion Days 2022 sale. The Hans India has listed some of the best deals and deals you can get on mobile phones and electronics today.



Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm (Rs. 12,990)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm is available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart this week. The smartwatch offers a battery backup of up to 40 hours and comes with a call function. If you want an affordable smartwatch for your Android smartphone under Rs. 15,000, this is a good offer.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch Laptop (Rs. 37,990)

If you are looking for a decent laptop under Rs. 40,000, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (15ADA7) thin and light laptop is available at Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 60,090) on Flipkart right now. The online marketplace also offers instant cashback worth Rs. 3000 on all prepaid orders, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 34,990. You can save more money by paying with an Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank or RBL Bank card.

50-inch VU Cinema TV Action Series (Rs. 39,999)

50-inch VU Cinema TV Action Series Smart Android TV is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 65,000) on Flipkart right now. The smart TV comes with a built-in 100W sound bar. You can trade in a used TV and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000. The TV comes with Chromecast built-in and is compatible with Google Assistant.

LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart WebOS TV (Rs. 30,990)

LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart WebOS TV (UQ7500) is currently retailing at Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. This is a 2022 model and comes with an included trade-in offer with a limit of Rs. 11,000. The TV runs on WebOS and is compatible with all major streaming platform apps.

Flipkart Big Saving Days July 2022 Sale: Best Mobile Phone Deals

Moto G22 (Rs 9,999)

Moto G22 is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during this week's Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. The affordable Android smartphone is powered by MediaTek Hello G37 SoC, supported by 4GB RAM. It brings a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. You can get another instant discount up to Rs. 9,250, exchanging your old smartphone with your purchase.

Poco M4 Pro (6GB, 128GB) (Rs. 12,999)

Poco M4 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. Flipkart also offers a bundled trade-in deal with the Poco M4 Pro, capped at Rs. 12,000. Poco M4 Pro is powered by MediaTek Hello G96 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It offers a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Apple iPhone 12 64G (Rs 51,999)

Apple iPhone 12 64GB retails at Rs. 51,999 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. The bundled trade offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 17,000. Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank customers are eligible for another instant discount worth 10 per cent (capped at Rs. 750 and Rs. 1,000, respectively).