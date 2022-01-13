Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale - Super Saving Deals Available on BLAUPUNKT TV

E-commerce platform Flipkart is preparing to launch its Big Saving Days Sale, which will run from January 17th through January 22nd, 2022. Flipkart will be offering huge rebates on German brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches, and up to 70% off on other electronic items, as a part of its sale. Customers will receive an additional 10% instant discount on their transactions when they use their ICICI Bank Cards, as well as discounts on EMI transactions.



With a rating of 4.6 out of 5, Blaupunkt is one of the leading premium brands solely available on Flipkart that offers its users outstanding sound and visual quality within a budget-friendly range. As per the announcement on Flipkart's website, throughout the Big Saving Days Sale 2022, customers will be presented with new deals at 12 a.m., 7 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. Flipkart Plus members can avail early benefits of the sale from 16th January.



The nominally priced TVs in the catalogue include the hero model, the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at Rs 12,999, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second hero model, 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 19,999 and has stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output. The third model, the 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 26,999, and has a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 33,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. The bigger the screen, the bigger the features. The 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) for Rs. 36,999 has a sound output of 60w and will enhance your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 52,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, the India brand licensee of Blaupunkt, commented on the news, "We believe that the Big Saving Days Sale will provide a fantastic impetus and will further drive the sale down the road this year, thanks to the irresistible deals that will be offered throughout the sale."

Brand Model Segment Jan BAU BSD Sale Price Blaupunkt 32CSA7101 32 14499 12999 Blaupunkt 42CSA7707 42 21999 19999 Blaupunkt 43CSA7070 43 30999 26999 Blaupunkt 50CSA7007 50 35999 33999 Blaupunkt 55CSA7090 55 40999 36999 Blaupunkt 65CSA7030 65 55999 52999

"With our debut last year, we have gained significant traction in the Indian market and have maintained the position intact with a commendable rating on the e-commerce platform. Our strategic partnership with Flipkart will ensure our last-mile delivery in the shortest time possible", he further added.



About Blaupunkt:



Blaupunkt is a German brand for consumer electronics, car multimedia and related consumer lifestyle products. Founded in Berlin in 1924 as the 'ideal' company, Blaupunkt gained notoriety through the internal test label for headphones - the blue dot. The quality feature became a trademark, and in 1938 also the company name. Today, the brand is being developed by GIP Development SARL as part of a licensing program launched in 2009. More than 40 licensees around the world distribute BLAUPUNKT products on all continents in more than 90 countries in the categories: Audio, Video, TV, Car Multimedia, Mobile Telephony, E-Mobility, Home Appliances, Security Systems, Cleaning Robots, Air Conditioning, E-Mobility, and many more.