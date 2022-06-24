Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Check Best 5 Phone Deals including iPhone 13

Flipkart is back with another sale that is already live and will continue until June 26. Flipkart Electronics' latest sale offers discounts on various phones. These include Xiaomi 11i 5G, Realme Narzo 50, Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F22, and more. There are also up to 10 percent discount on SBI bank credit cards and free EMI options. Here's a quick look at the best 5 phone deals that are available during Flipkart's Electronics sale.



Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Best 5 Phone Deals

♦ Xiaomi 11i 5G has got a huge discount on Flipkart and the device can be purchased at a fairly low price in India. There is no direct discount offer. The mid-range phone is available on Flipkart at its original retail price of Rs 24,999. But there is also a discount offer of Rs 4,000 on prepaid transactions, which means that the Xiaomi 11i is on sale at an effective price of Rs 20,999. There is also a 10 per cent (Rs 1000) discount on SBI bank credit card. So, the Flipkart sale page shows that one can get this device for just Rs 19,999 if they meet the terms and conditions.

♦ Realme Narzo 50 is available at just Rs 12,999 during the Flipkart Electronics 2022 sale. The original price of the phone is Rs 15,999 but it is being offered for Rs 12,999. This means that people get a discount of Rs 3,000. Those who have a budget below Rs 15,000 can consider buying this 5G device. The price mentioned is for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model.

♦ Apple's iPhone 13 can be purchased for only Rs 73,999, which is lower than its original price of Rs 79,900. This means that customers get a discount of Rs 5,901. There is an additional discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, EMI Credit and Debit transactions. This brings the price down to Rs 69,999.

Note that if you don't have an HDFC bank card, you'll have to spend Rs 73,999, which is still not bad as it's quite a bit less than the original price. The price mentioned is for the 128 GB storage model. There is also up to Rs 15,500 discount, as part of the exchange offer. So if you're willing to exchange your old phone, you can get this iPhone at a pretty low price.

♦ The Redmi Note 10S, which was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,999, is currently listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. This means that the e-commerce giant is offering a discount of Rs 2,000. There is also Rs 1,250 discount on ICICI bank credit cards and a Rs 1,000 discount on the debit card. Basically, this means that one can get this Redmi Note series phone for less than Rs 12,000. Please note that this is a 4G smartphone and not a 5G one. But, this is still a capable phone, which you can consider buying.

♦ Samsung Galaxy F22 is being sold for Rs 11,499 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. Customers get a Rs 1,000 discount on this device. It comes with features like a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and more.