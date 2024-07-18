  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Flipkart GOAT Sale: Blaupunkt Unveils Exclusive Premium Monsoon Deals

Flipkart GOAT Sale: Blaupunkt Unveils Exclusive Premium Monsoon Deals
x
Highlights

The Blaupunkt company's range of televisions, sound systems, and other electronic products are designed to provide an exceptional entertainment experience.

Blaupunkt, a renowned global leader in the audio-visual industry, is delighted to announce its participation in the Flipkart GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale with exclusive Premium Monsoon Deals from the 20th to the 25th of July. As part of this sale, customers can enjoy substantial discounts on a wide range of Blaupunkt televisions, combined with exciting bank offers to make this monsoon season truly memorable, with prices starting from ₹6,499 to ₹47,999.

Product ID

July GOAT

24Sigma707

6499

32CSG7111

10699

40 Sigma 703 BL

14499

40CSG7112

15499

43CSG7105

17499

43QD7050

22499

50CSGT7022

26999

50QD7010

28999

55CSGT7023

29999

55QD7020

33999

65CSGT7024

40999

65QD7030

47999

In addition to these remarkable discounts, Blaupunkt customers can take advantage of special bank offers to further enhance their savings during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank cards. There is also up to ₹50 off on UPI transactions through Flipkart UPI. Customers will receive the best exchange rate for their old televisions, ensuring maximum value. No-cost EMI options are available for easy and affordable payment plans. Furthermore, those using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on all purchases, and the Flipkart Pay Later option allows credit up to ₹1 Lakh for flexible and convenient spending. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members get exclusive early access to the sale, allowing them to be the first to grab the best deals.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Private Limited, the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, stated, "As Flipkart's biggest sale yet, this is the best time for consumers to upgrade their entertainment experience with Blaupunkt's high-quality televisions at unbeatable prices. With exclusive discounts and offers, including additional savings through bank promotions, we are committed to providing the best value and service to our customers. This sale truly represents the 'Greatest of All Time' opportunity for consumers to buy the best in television technology."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X