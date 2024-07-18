Flipkart GOAT Sale: Blaupunkt Unveils Exclusive Premium Monsoon Deals

Blaupunkt, a renowned global leader in the audio-visual industry, is delighted to announce its participation in the Flipkart GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale with exclusive Premium Monsoon Deals from the 20th to the 25th of July. As part of this sale, customers can enjoy substantial discounts on a wide range of Blaupunkt televisions, combined with exciting bank offers to make this monsoon season truly memorable, with prices starting from ₹6,499 to ₹47,999.



Product ID July GOAT 24Sigma707 6499 32CSG7111 10699 40 Sigma 703 BL 14499 40CSG7112 15499 43CSG7105 17499 43QD7050 22499 50CSGT7022 26999 50QD7010 28999 55CSGT7023 29999 55QD7020 33999 65CSGT7024 40999 65QD7030 47999

In addition to these remarkable discounts, Blaupunkt customers can take advantage of special bank offers to further enhance their savings during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank cards. There is also up to ₹50 off on UPI transactions through Flipkart UPI. Customers will receive the best exchange rate for their old televisions, ensuring maximum value. No-cost EMI options are available for easy and affordable payment plans. Furthermore, those using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on all purchases, and the Flipkart Pay Later option allows credit up to ₹1 Lakh for flexible and convenient spending. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members get exclusive early access to the sale, allowing them to be the first to grab the best deals.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Private Limited, the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, stated, "As Flipkart's biggest sale yet, this is the best time for consumers to upgrade their entertainment experience with Blaupunkt's high-quality televisions at unbeatable prices. With exclusive discounts and offers, including additional savings through bank promotions, we are committed to providing the best value and service to our customers. This sale truly represents the 'Greatest of All Time' opportunity for consumers to buy the best in television technology."