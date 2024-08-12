Flipkart Lists Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold Before Launch

Google is gearing up for the official launch of its much-anticipated Pixel 9 series in India on August 14, and the excitement is building as two key models, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, have already appeared on Flipkart. This early listing has sparked speculation about the series, particularly regarding which models will be available in India.

Although Google is rumoured to be launching four models globally—Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold—it seems that only the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be released in India initially, based on the Flipkart listings. This could be a strategic move by Google to focus on the higher-end models in the Indian market, where premium devices are gaining popularity.

Recent leaks have also shed light on the pricing of these new devices, suggesting that the Pixel 9 series could be an exciting but potentially more expensive upgrade than its predecessors. The standard Pixel 9 Pro is rumoured to start at $999, roughly translating to Rs 83,867—the same price as the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the spotlight is on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, expected to be the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro. This model could come with a heftier price tag, possibly starting at $1,200 (around Rs 1,01,000) for both the 256GB and 512GB variants, marking a $200 increase over last year's Pro model.

If these pricing trends continue, the base Pixel 9 could be priced around $900, approximately Rs 75,556. While these figures give us an idea of what to expect, it's essential to remember that US pricing often differs from what we see in India. For instance, while the Pixel 8 Pro launched at $999 in the US, it was priced at Rs 1,06,999 for the 128GB variant in India. This suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro series might arrive in India with a significant price jump, potentially around Rs 23,000 more than its US counterpart.

Despite the anticipated price increase, there’s good news for fans of foldable phones. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumoured to maintain the same price as its predecessor, which could make it an attractive option in the premium foldable market, where competition is heating up.

Regarding specifications, the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The camera system is also set to receive significant upgrades, with leaks hinting at a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 42-megapixel front camera, enhancing the photography experience. Additionally, a recent video leak has given us a sneak peek at the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s design, showcasing a unique geometric pattern on the back. However, since the screen remained off throughout the video, this was likely just a prototype.

As Google prepares to unveil the Pixel 9 series in India, the early Flipkart listing of the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold has certainly stirred excitement. Whether these two models will be the only ones available in India or if Google has more surprises in store, only time will tell.