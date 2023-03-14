Flipkart offers great discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14; Buy now

Flipkart is offering huge discounts on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 as part of its ongoing Big Saving Days sale. The discounted price of the iPhone 14, 128GB variant, purple colour, is Rs 65,999, while the discounted price of the iPhone 13, 128GB variant, is Rs 59,999. With such impressive discounts, this could be the perfect time to own an iPhone.



If you're thinking about buying an iPhone for the first time or planning to upgrade to iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, check out which phone to buy. The iPhone 13 offers four variants, iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. Whereas Apple decided to discontinue the iPhone Mini version of the phone due to its low sales and released the iPhone 14 in 2022 with four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Here we will focus on the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models and which one is worth buying in India amid the barrage of discounts.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14: Dissimilarities

Coming to the dissimilarities between the two phones, there are slight variations between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 has a slightly improved processor as it has an additional GPU core on its A15 Bionic chip. While this does not affect the day-to-day operation of the phone, differences may be felt when performing tasks that require high graphics performance. Strong emphasis on the word 'could' here. The new A16 Bionic chip is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 14 camera also offers certain improvements in terms of low-light photography due to the incorporation of the Photonic Engine in its rear camera. However, photography in optimal light conditions remains the same with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

As for the front camera, both phones have 12-megapixel cameras. The main difference between the two is that the iPhone 14 has an Æ'/1.9 aperture compared to the Æ'/2.2 aperture of the iPhone 13; this helps the new phone to let in more light. The iPhone 14 also flaunts the autofocus feature on its front-facing camera for the first time.

Therefore, the iPhone 14 captures better images in low-light conditions. But in daylight, you can barely feel any differences in the images captured from the two iPhones.

Apple says that the battery life of the iPhone 14 is longer than the iPhone 13, with 80 hours of audio playback, up to 16 hours of video playback (streaming) and 20 hours of video playback. iPhone 13 offers 75 hours of battery life, 15 hours of video playback (streaming) and up to 19 hours of video playback. Needless to say, there isn't a huge difference between the batteries of the two phones.

A unique difference between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 is that the latter offers two security features. iPhone 14 offers accident detection and satellite connectivity for emergency services without a Wi-Fi connection. While we all hope we never need these features, they're nice to have.