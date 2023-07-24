Flipkart Plus Premium Membership Launching Soon; Details

Flipkart is ready to introduce a new service for its users. The company is preparing to present "Flipkart Plus Premium", which may offer better benefits than its existing Flipkart Plus program, where users earn SuperCoins through regular purchases. Despite the term "Premium", this new program will not be a paid subscription service and will be offered to users completely free of charge, according to the trailer published on the platform.

Flipkart Plus Premium will likely serve as an extension of the existing customer benefits program Flipkart Plus and will launch in India soon. Although the specific advantages of Plus Premium have yet to be revealed, the company has hinted at its imminent launch and assured users that all the details will be announced in the next two weeks. As for the existing Flipkart Plus membership, it is only partially free for users. The program rewards customers with SuperCoins, a virtual currency within the Flipkart ecosystem, and other benefits. These rewards can be redeemed on the Flipkart app or website when purchasing a wide range of products.

To participate in Flipkart Plus, customers can join the loyalty program using SuperCoins, which they earn from every purchase on the website. The existing Flipkart Plus offers various advantages such as free shipping, accelerated SuperCoins earnings, early access to offers and priority customer support. To become a member of Flipkart Plus, users can spend 200 SuperCoins and upon enrollment, they will receive four SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent on the platform.

As Flipkart prepares to introduce Flipkart Plus Premium, the company is expected to offer more benefits and a better shopping experience without additional costs. The platform will soon likely host an Independence Day sale in the coming weeks or days, and the new Plus Premium membership will probably be revealed during or before that time. So far, there is no official announcement about the Diwali sale, but the company holds it yearly to offer considerable discounts to Indians. Therefore, Flipkart is expected to host one this year as well. One can expect another big sale event on Flipkart before Diwali.



