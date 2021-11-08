Flipkart's "Love it or Return it" Program Let Users Try Premium Phones and Get Refund

Recently, Flipkart announced a new "Love it or Return it" program to allow customers in India to experience a premium smartphone and return it for a full refund of the purchase price within 15 days of use. In the early stage, Flipkart is partnering with Samsung to allow customers to experience Samsung's foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Customers can place an order on Flipkart and experience the device for up to 15 days, post that they can return it if they are not satisfied for any reason with the smartphone. After a quality check to ensure the device is in full working condition, customers will receive a full refund of the purchase value of the smartphone, which will be refunded to their bank account.



Flipkart's "Love It Or Return It" program is available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara. The show comes at a time when demand for premium smartphones across the country continues to rise. The e-commerce giant notes that the "love it or return it" scheme will provide a "safe shopping experience" while ensuring solutions for specific customer needs.

Sharing about the new program, Arief Mohamad, Senior Director - Phones, Flipkart, said: "We are giving the consumer an option to experience the smartphone of their choice in person, to decide if it's the right choice for them." Samsung also praised the partnership, saying that customers can now access these revolutionary devices through the "innovative program."

To take advantage of refunds or returns, visit the Flipkart website and click on the return request weblink shared there. Then enter the IMEI number to make it valid and log into the app. Users must enter personal information and bank details. Upon successful submission, a ticket number will be generated and an email will be shared to download the app to diagnose the mobile and make sure it is in working order. After a successful diagnosis, logistics staff will contact you to schedule a time for device pickup. An authorized representative will collect the device through a physical quality check. Customers will receive a refund within seven business days.

