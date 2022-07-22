Forbes India Top 100 Digital Stars of 2022: Find the Top 5

Social media platforms are used by everyone nowadays. Whether it's to stay in touch with your friends and family, to stay informed, for entertainment, to become an influencer and more, social networks have become one of the most prominent parts of our lifestyle. From YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook to Twitter and other social media platforms, you'll find various content creators who are constantly innovating ways to engage and connect with their audiences. To appreciate their effort and hard work, Forbes India has released the first 2022 list of India's Top 100 Digital Stars.



According to Forbes India's official website, based on the Forbes India-INCA ranking, this list looks at nine categories, from beauty and fashion to comedy and finance. Driven by quantitative and qualitative measures, the 100 are ranked based on creator statistics such as Reach, Engagement, and Genuineness, all of which make up the final INscore.



Check out the list of the top 5 Indian digital stars here.



1. Nikhil Sharma



According to Forbes, YouTuber Nikhil Sharma topped the travel category list with a Creator INscore of 9.06. He started vlogging his solo motorcycle rides, beginning with a trip to Leh/Ladakh in 2013. He is also a lifestyle influencer and owns a clothing line called LabelMN.

2. Abhishek Upmanyu

Abhishek Upmanyu is a comedian and was ranked second on the list in the comedy category with a creator INscore of 9.06. He gives stand-up performances all over the world.

3. Komal Pandey



Komal Pandey took third place with the creator INscore of 9.03 in the Fashion category. She started her fashion blog, 'The College Couture', in 2015. She later began working with PopXo and then Harper's Bazaar Bride before turning to content creation full-time in 2018.

4. Mohamed Salim Khan



Mohammed Salim Khan is in fourth place with a creator INscore of 9.03 in the travel category. He started his channel, MSK Vlogs, in 2016.

5. Anmol Jaiswal



With a creator INscore of 9.02 in the travel category, Anmol Jaiswal has been ranked 5th on the Forbes India list. He is popularly known as the Indian backpacker in content creation. He makes videos about gaming, lifestyle, cars, and travel as a YouTuber.